Wedding Theme vs Wedding Style

Choosing a wedding theme or style is one of the best ways to define your big day. While most couples seem to have a general idea of how a wedding should unfold, truth be told, every wedding is different and how it is communicated to your wedding vendors is very important.

The phrases wedding theme and wedding style are often used interchangeably but represent two different aspects of your wedding. The style is related to the overall look and feel of the wedding and is directly connected to your wedding aesthetic. The theme is related to a specific subject that contributes to the details of the wedding design.

Do you really need a wedding theme? Yes, you do! This will guide every aesthetic decision made moving forward with the planning of the wedding. If you feel drawn to a particular wedding aesthetic, you might wonder how to categorise your big day with a style or theme name. I'm here to help you navigate theme vs style to ensure you are effectively communicating your needs for your special day.

A classic/traditional wedding: Is one of the most popular aesthetics, because it is timeless. A classic wedding is usually more formal and follows all the usual traditions of a wedding. This wedding involves white florals, a three-course dinner with formal table settings, and your guests dressing to the nines.

Modern: A modern wedding is all about exquisite simplicity. Think: clean lines, geometric shapes, metallic motifs, and a minimal design. Contemporary tablespaces, chairs, and menus, and other elements are used to showcase this style. Lucite, greenery, and less common colour palettes are all details you might notice at such weddings — full of on-trend inspiration.

Romantic: Romantic weddings are all about barely-there hues, soft lighting and ethereal details and airy fabrics. Colour palette with shades of blush, ivory, and pastels, coupled with lots of fresh florals and candles emphasises feeling cosy and warm and romantic.

Rustic: This kind of wedding generally has a natural colour palette with lots of organic shapes and textures. These weddings are the opposite of a traditional wedding. They have a strong country or farm-like influence, and tend to feature lots of natural textures, and various organic materials and fibres, as well as repurposed elements. Think: string lights, burlap, Mason jars, twine, lace, and wood used in every conceivable way. The use of organic paper products and fresh food are the staples of this wedding style. The overall wedding should be inspired by a farm-to-table experience.

Glamorous: A glam wedding is filled with rich sparkly details, candles, and luxurious textures. There is usually an abundance of flowers and metallic details with white as a predominant base colour. These are the types of wedding celebrations that aren't afraid to go big and bold for couples with an affinity for all things lavish and luxurious. Some refer to a glam wedding as a “shiny” wedding.

Vintage: These weddings draw inspiration from decades past. The “of-another-time” weddings should be styled with various elements that make references to your chosen era. Vintage-styled weddings can choose from a bygone era ranging from the 20s-70s and even long before: the Victoria era. The attire, hair and make-up of the bridal party's, venue styling and décor will be dictated by what used to be the norms of that era.

Bohemian: One of the most popular trends over the past year, boho weddings have a way of looking incredibly chic with minimal effort. Think décor that is simple and elegant, with rugs lining the aisle, decorative pillows, fringing, or hanging macramé decorations. Mix patterns and the colour palettes throughout with a free-spirited take on a traditional wedding.

Whimsical: Perfect for romance lovers, this wedding aesthetic can be interpreted as a style or a theme. Whimsical weddings are playfully quaint or fanciful, especially in an appealing way, filled with unique details that can bring additional charm to your special day. Fairy lights are very popular at this style of wedding.

Eco-Friendly/Natural: For couples living an eco-friendly lifestyle, this is important to you and your partner. Biodegradable materials and reusable décor will be the underlying theme of the waste-free wedding. Natural and sustainable foods, venues, and flowers will keep things ecologically responsible.

Tropical: You don't need a beach locale to pull off a beautiful tropical-inspired wedding. Lush greenery, vibrant blooms, bold colour, playful use of fruits and the trendy tropical leaf print are hallmarks.

Beach-themed: A beach-themed wedding is generally dictated by the location. Starfish, seashells, and nautical inspirations are prominently displayed throughout the event. Tropical centrepieces are used to help bring the beach theme to life. From picturesque views and the rhythmic sounds of waves to refreshing breeze and sunshine, a coastal locale can create the perfect big-day ambience.

While the wedding style and theme is important to your reception, keep your choice in mind when choosing your other wedding details so your decision is consistent throughout the day.