My 2021 Year in Review & the Lessons the Wedding Industry Learned

You've asked and we've answered! Welcome to your weekly column 'Planning Your Happily Ever After' with wedding consultant Shikima Hinds.

We can all now probably agree that 2021 was a melting pot of lessons, errors, and perhaps even a few silver linings, and the local wedding industry was certainly a part of it all.

Local businesses that serve the wedding industry were hard-hit this year. No one could have failed to notice the major impact COVID-19 had on this industry. Those in the wedding industry found themselves and our wedding industry colleagues coming up with new ways to get you and your loved ones married as things changed by the day, week, and even hour, in some cases.

It's not difficult to imagine just how emotional this year has been for both brides and industry professionals. Top of mind, however, remained the simple fact that love is not cancelled and, truth be told, the trend of intimate weddings allowed the focus to be on what really mattered: Two people in love exchanging wedding vows.

There will be many a tale shared about the road to the altar in 2021. Importantly, everything was pared down to the basics; weddings were focused so much more on the bride and groom and their emotions. Gone were the extra frills and mega receptions. It became about cherishing the moments you have with the people who mean the most to you. However, they certainly got more bang for their buck by having smaller weddings.

For me, it has been the realisation of the special relationship I have with brides and their families — the trust they place in seeking guidance on the journey through to their big day. I have had so many heartfelt chats with my clients.

Listening and helping to navigate the changes that have made up the adventure that 2021 brides have experienced.

There have certainly been some truly remarkable pivots to accommodate these weddings. I myself, shared some wisdom and gathered some from a few of my wedding industry colleagues. Here are some of the most important lessons we've learned this year and how the industry will remember this year:

• The year of countless postponements.

• The year that intimate weddings took the spotlight.

• The one with the wedding you never imagined but filled with happily ever after.

• Working with couples and industry professionals to navigate wedding contract language to serve both my business and future clients.

• How I learnt to be supportive through the emotional processes associated with life changes.

• I changed my service offerings so that clients are served best where they currently are in their life journey.

• I gained many industry friendships through collaborations and also learnt a lot.

• To know that not everything works out perfectly, even for couples. Some couples knew it was best to change plans completely rather than hope for the best at the time.

• I learned that I needed to make some adjustments with my time and my money.

• Things happened that forced me and my business to grow in new ways. I'm thankful for the understanding through the process.

• That brides are remarkable and resilient.

Though the wedding industry was hit hard, it has started to bounce back, and pretty quickly too. With the gradual reopening of the nation, wedding vendors are beginning to see a turn around in business and are making up for the lost time. Looking ahead to 2022 and beyond, a wedding boom is here! There's a bright spot on the horizon as vaccine rollout continues and restrictions are lifted to allow weddings to take place safely.

It's been incredible to see the focus turn towards the importance of marriage as well; two people who will get through anything together including a pandemic.

COVID-19 could be a catalyst for change in this all-important industry now that things are looking more promising.

Next week we will look at whether we shall all say goodbye to these industry changes, or will the pandemic have a lasting effect on the way we celebrate weddings?

The most important thing is the love you share with one another. Whether you have decided to postpone to a later date in order to have the wedding of your dreams or you have chosen to have an intimate celebration in the midst of the craziness, the love you have has not changed — in fact, I am sure it has grown. After all, your love and happiness for one another will always mean the most.

Happy New Year,

Shikima