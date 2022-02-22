And Just Like That…Weddings Are Back!

You've asked and we've answered! Welcome to your weekly column 'Planning Your Happily Ever After' with wedding consultant Shikima Hinds.

As predicted, couples are moving forward with their wedding celebrations. After the industry pretty much came to a halt as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic, weddings are set to break records this year and perhaps into 2023, as more couples are expected to say “I do”.

The nuptials boom of 2022 is the resurgence of weddings, with an estimated 2.5 million weddings expected to happen this year. These include those postponed, cancelled, planned during the pandemic, and those for the newly engaged. While many weddings were postponed, very few were cancelled — the dates (and locations) only shifted.

A spike in weddings impacts anyone planning a wedding as couples and wedding professionals continue to adapt by prioritising health and safety to move forward with the celebrations. The demand for venues, vendors, and goods such as flowers and wedding attire, has never been higher.

The number of estimated weddings is unprecedented and so many vendors are working really hard to keep up with the overwhelming demand. This has caused a communication challenge for some; others are experiencing a labour shortage, delays with supplies — be it flowers or food items, or the fact that prices have increased overall. One thing is for sure, wedding professionals have been working tirelessly to make up for lost time stolen by the pandemic.

Research has shown that weddings have changed couples' views on spending by causing them to change their financial habits. Planning a wedding has them prioritising their expenses, budgeting more and splitting bills based on income.

Here are some tips to navigate the boom:

1. Plan early, stay flexible.

2. Focus on what you actually want, as opposed to what you are “supposed” to have.

3. Consider health and safety in all things.

4. Set a budget.

5. Book travel plans early.

6. Be open to incorporating classic and unconventional elements.

I really think 2022 weddings are more of a celebration, and having lived through the pandemic, it's driven the demand for weddings and parties and celebrations even higher this year. Everyone's eager to hug their loved ones, to see family and to celebrate good things.