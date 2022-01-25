Vows: A Recipe For Success

“It was a small, private, family affair at my grandparents' bed and breakfast. The occasion allowed us to focus more on each other and details that reflected us. Rohan is vegan, so my mom made a vegan fruitcake that was sensational! We have a running joke which is 'What happens when a pastry chef marries a vegan?' Answer: A recipe for success!”

— Laura Scudamore Clarke

For Laura and Rohan it wasn't love at first sight. There were several times their lives circled back to each other before the ideal time and circumstances revealed themselves. Their story is one of the truest loves... the kind that always comes back to you. Tuesday Style Vows (TSV) finds out more.

That first encounter (as told by Laura)

Rohan and I met when I was in high school. He was studying computer science in college when my dad asked him to tutor me in IT for my CXC exams. That's where our 15-year friendship began. For us, it was a love that grew over time. We shared similar goals, and worked together on numerous volunteer projects. Proverbs 17:17 talks about “a true companion who shows loves all the time” and Rohan has always been one of my biggest supporters. It's no secret that it took me a few years to come to the realisation that I had a gem in my life this whole time. He had all these layers that I didn't know about and the more I learned about him the more he had an impact on my heart.

When I moved to the United States, distance took a toll on us. However, we remained friends.

What do you admire about Laura? (Rohan's take)

I admire Laura's selflessness, loyalty and love for people. Her physical beauty pales in comparison to her inner beauty. On one occasion I remember giving her a pack of peanut M&Ms. While she was coming towards me to say thanks, one fell to the ground and to my surprise, she immediately picked it up, blew it off and ate it. I can't explain exactly what happened next but that's when I realised there was something special about this young lady. As the years went by I knew there was no one else for me, and despite the distance between us, my feelings never wavered.

The reunion

It wasn't until my temporary return to Jamaica, due to the pandemic, that our paths crossed again. I remember my dad telling me that he knew my mom was the one because he couldn't picture a future without her in it. And at this point, neither of us could picture a future without the other.

Rohan: Our reunion proved true to the Jamaican proverb “Uol faiya tik iizi fi kech” (an old fire stick is easy to catch) because when we saw each other the sparks ignited. It was time to put a ring around us. And so I did. On December 15, 2021 I married my best friend.

Laura: True love always finds its way back. It certainly does!

My mother made our wedding cake from fruit she had soaking in rum and wine for years! She also made all the mini wedding cakes that we gave out to family and close friends. Truly cakes made with love. My husband is vegan so she made a plant-based fruitcake as well as the traditional Jamaican fruitcake.

The cake was designed and put together by my dear friend Kayla of Essence of Hazel (Kingston-based). The orchids on the cake were made from sugar and made by Montego Bay-based Christina Williams and Patrine Lamont.

My dress was inspired by my drawings as a little girl about what I imagined a wedding dress would look like. Imagine my surprise when I found my dream dress in a small bridal boutique in Skokie, Illinois. The style is a classic off-the-shoulder ball gown. With pockets!

