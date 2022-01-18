A Very Peri 2022 Wedding

You've asked and we've answered! Welcome to your weekly column 'Planning Your Happily Ever After' with wedding consultant Shikima Hinds.

Pantone has announced Very Peri as the 2022 Colour of the Year. This new shade of periwinkle-meets-violet has notes of blue with violet-red undertones.

There is no limit to the potential of adding Very Peri to your 2022 and 2023 wedding. From floral arrangements to cakes, stationery to wedding attire and accessories, the potential is endless.

The colour periwinkle has been a popular choice at weddings for quite some time. The colour is perfect to dress up neutral tones or add a pop against complementary colours.

Colour palette combinations

Think of your wedding colour scheme and what colours will accompany periwinkle best for your wedding theme.

Very Peri is a beautiful colour that is easy to work into your wedding and very easy to complement other like yellows, pinks, and hues greens. For dramatic combinations, you can pair it with plums and wine reds or add more blue or more purple to make it more compatible.

Pretty in purples — Use lighter purples for a daytime wedding, and darker purples for night-time receptions.

Moody blues — It's all about layering as many shades of blue as you can. One of my favourite blue flowers is the hydrangea. If you love blue, you'll love a colour palette of blue and periwinkle.

Very Peri wedding attire

If you are a bride who would like to rock colour, how about wearing a periwinkle wedding dress? If wearing a full coloured wedding dress is not your style, perhaps you can add appliques and embellishments to your wedding dress. Brides could also consider shoes as well as hairpieces, jewellery, and belts. Offer this colour to your flower girls or bridesmaids for their wedding day attire, too.

Grooms and groomsmen may wear Very Peri suits or add a pop of colour with ties or pocket squares, for a coastal, boho, or garden weddings.

Very Peri décor

Opt for Very Peri blooms and set the tone at your wedding venue when you decorate arches, and aisles, or even incorporate in your centrepieces

Lush floral arches and backdrops, centrepieces and table garlands will make your wedding venue Very Peri heaven! Add Very Peri napkins, or light linens to your tablespace for a more chic and romantic look.

Other areas you can add this gorgeous colour to your wedding are the invitations, wedding cake and even cocktails! Be sure to find creative ways with this fun colour.