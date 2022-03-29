Vows: All Of Me

DOCSKI Games principals Alicia Francis and Tahir Gow tied the knot on Friday, January 14 on the lawns of Bird Gardens, Hope Gardens. Their story will make you believe in love at first sight, happily-ever-after... and the importance of sharing banana chips!

Not sure that munching on banana chips is a thing when one jogs at Emancipation Park, but Tuesday Style Vows (TSV) has it on good authority that after Alicia shared some with a complete stranger it led to his best friend Tahir sauntering over and an immediate attraction... But we think it best that Alicia reveal the rest.

“Tahir and I met in July 2011 while at Emancipation Park. I was having a really bad day at work and just wanted to clear my head before going home. So my friend and I (we both work at the same place) decided to go to Emancipation Park and watch the trainers do their exercises,” Alicia shared with Tuesday Style Vows (TSV).

“There was a concert taking place near the water fountain area. We stood there a while and soon noticed Tahir. He was standing with his back to the light which literally created a glow around him. Don't laugh, but something told me that he was the one. I actually said to my friend, “Oh my God, that boy is cute!”

My friend was like nudging me to go over and talk to him. I had my apprehensions, because a lady must not make the first move. But then she was like, yeah, 'but what if he goes away and you never get to talk to him?'

'Then he's just going to be another cute guy that I saw and never said anything to!' was my matter-of-fact reply.

“Fate was on my side, however, as his friend noticed us, came over and broke the ice by asking for some of my banana chips. I gave him without a second thought.

“Tahir reluctantly sauntered over to join us. We started talking and immediately connected. It all felt so natural. In fact, we would soon be exchanging numbers.”

Tahir called Alicia that same evening ostensibly to check if she was home and if all was well. His queries lasted a few hours. Alicia was spot on. He was indeed the one!

They dated for about two years before moving in together. There was no hurry to tie the knot for either, but after nine beautiful years together and the mutual feeling that they were meant to be, Tahir popped the question at a celebratory dinner for Alicia's 30th birthday. Shocked, but elated, she said, “Yes!” After a year-long engagement, the two changed their status to husband and wife.

Here Comes The Bride...

The ceremony took place on the lawns of Bird Gardens, Hope Gardens where Ilyichia Hutton and Esther Johnson of Jamaica Holiday Events incorporated shades of black and white with a hint of blush to further enhance the setting

To the strains of John Legend's All Of Me,Alicia commenced her walk up the aisle on the arm of her brother, Clyde Francis. She was a picture of happiness and beauty in a custom-made, off-the-shoulder wedding gown by Renea Brown of Rebirth Couture/@rebirth.couture as she made her way to her bridegroom.

The brief ceremony was officiated by Pastor Aldwin Gidden.

Adding a unique twist to their reception and faced with the realities of their budget, the newly-weds cut their wedding cake which was made and decorated by the bride, and enjoyed homemade sorrel before heading off to the Macau Gaming Lounge where they had reserved a cabana for seven. “We wanted a more intimate set-up where we and a group of select friends could hang out, share a meal, basically laugh up a storm and talk about the events of the day,” shared the couple. “Our bridal party and two of our closest friends shared this special moment with us over good food and good vibes.”

TSV reckons this concept will find favour with many more potential brides and grooms.