Vows: Always & Forever

My wedding was definitely a dream come true and Jermain made it all happen. I love him. — Shemoney

For Shemoney Morrison, it's hard to pinpoint when and how she met her husband Jermain Watson. “I have known Jermain since the fifth grade. Of course, he was always older and well on his way through high school, so the exact moment we met or became friends was never of importance to either of us, but it was probably in 2007,” Shemoney told Tuesday Style Vows (TSV) .

“It was in 2016, however, the year I started university, that our relationship moved from casual friendship to a complicated one. My focus was church and school and I really did not want to get distracted. In fact, I went through university with little to no contact with him... We both travelled to different parts of the world but kept in touch via Facebook . He'd keep his eyes on my relationship status. Truth be told, he never gave up.”

With studies now complete Jermain came back into her life, full force. The proposal came on June 27, 2020, after dinner, at the Blue Window Restaurant of the Jamaica Pegasus. She gracefully accepted.

The nuptials took place on July 23, 2021, at the Essex Suite, Christar Villas, where Sanya McHugh and her team from Fanciful Décor used shades of olive and mint green, white and grey to enhance the area.

Standing patiently at the altar was Jermain, who smiled as the strains of I Doby 98º heralded the arrival of the bride, escorted by her father, Devon Morrison.

Shemoney made a pretty picture in a Renea Brown/@Rebirth customised white long-sleeved V-cut two-piece gown, finished with a thigh-high split.

Bishop GG Cooper officiated the ceremony.

The reception took place inside the Orchid Suite and got into full swing when master of ceremonies Thandiwe Clarke announced the arrival of the bridal party to For You by Liam Payne & Rita Ora. The newly-weds were next, and were greeted with thunderous applause as Ellie Goulding's Love Me Like You Do played .

Other formalities included the couple's first dance as husband and wife to Megan Trainor's Like I'm Gonna Lose Youfeaturing John Legend, as well as the cutting of the wedding cake by Bake It Sweet Ja/@bakeitsweetja.

After enjoying dinner catered by the hotel staff, the newly-weds were regaled with toasts from family and friends, before leading their guests to the dance floor where they partied the night away to the sounds of deejay Christopher Lawrence.

The newly-weds spent their honeymoon at Ocean Coral Spring, Mountain Spring Bay, Trelawny.