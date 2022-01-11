Bridal Fashion Trends To Expect In 2022

You've asked and we've answered! Welcome to your weekly column 'Planning Your Happily Ever After' with wedding consultant Shikima Hinds.

As with 2022 wedding trends, wedding fashion this year will focus heavily on personal style.

Bridal fashion designers are known for their romantic gowns, with figure-flattering silhouettes and intricate details, but they are now truly pushing the envelope with their 2022 collections.

From gowns with volumes of ruffles to looks with different sleeve silhouettes, and some designers experimenting with colours or sexy cut-outs, brides are striving to create their own effortless style in a contemporary world, so they will be mixing traditional and modern elements in their bridal attire. Now more than ever, brides are shedding the old traditions around wedding attire and wearing what feels best to them. Brides will aim to look like elevated versions of themselves.

Today's brides are getting a bit more creative in order to showcase a different look. Now it's time to swoon over some incredible wedding dress trends:

Transitional pieces & bridal separates: These allow you to take off or add different elements to the dress throughout the day. Brides are selecting detachable sleeves or bows, skirt overlays, and other parts of the attire. These pieces function as accents during the formalities but can be easily detached as the night goes on. A bit different from transitional pieces are bridal separates, which are similar to wearing a top and skirt instead of a dress.

Shoulder details: Unexpected shoulder details add a pop of drama to the dress.

Ruffles: Layered tulle ruffles or additional fabric give the dress incredible texture. Nothing says weddings quite like the romance of ruffles.

High collars and necklines: Meghan Markle brought halter necklines to the public spotlight with her 2018 Stella McCartney wedding reception gown. The combination of the dramatic accent of a high neckline will contrast beautifully against an otherwise simple silhouette.

Semi-sheer fun: A sheer-blocked dress is perfect for a beach wedding or as a fun reception second dress!

Jumpsuits: Can still be very feminine, especially with the addition of a shoulder train or dramatic shoulder detail. Flared pants will add a bit of formality to the attire. Jumpsuits are chic, timeless, and fashion-forward.

Square necklines: A dress's neckline is one of the most important elements of any attire. Square necklines also made a huge debut down the runways in the latest Bridal Week fashion shows.

Midi and mini hemlines: These have been making their way down the aisle for brides who prefer to go without a long dress or train.

Outer corsetry: Has been brought on by the popularity of the Netflix series Bridgerton. It has a regal yet sexy edge.

Black accents: Instantly break up the all-white bridal mould whilst keeping everything classic. Black piping or a bow detail makes it easy to add this to wedding dresses.

Colourful hues: Soft and pastel tones are here for a cool take on aisle-appropriate colour.