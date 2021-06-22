Dads in the Business: Capturing the Moments

You've asked and we've answered! Welcome to your weekly column 'Planning Your Happily Ever After' with wedding consultant Shikima Hinds.

There is something so beautiful about the bond a father has with his child. They share a love that usually grows stronger with time.

Being a wedding photographer or videographer means being the one responsible for capturing the couples' wedding with the ability to tell the story of the day by documenting key moments that are otherwise gone forever.

Capturing special moments at a wedding includes being a part of the day's joy, mix of emotions.

There is so much to love about weddings, but as the person responsible for documenting it all, not only do these professionals have the satisfaction of capturing some wonderful moments, but also the opportunity to learn many life lessons.

Every wedding is unique, and each unfolds differently. Today I dive into the emotions of a few of Jamaica's wedding photographers and cinematographers as they let us know, what lessons they have learned, as fathers.

This was the question posed to these multi-talented gentlemen who provided enlightening and heartwarming responses: In your job, you capture special moments at weddings. What have those special moments taught you about fatherhood?

Reynaldo Martin, Reynaldo Martin Studios

In my 10 years of filming weddings, one of the most touching moments is the father-daughter dance. It might be the music selection or the raw emotion that some fathers show [while] holding their little girl who's now somebody's wife. This taught me to cherish every moment I have now before my little girl grows up and leaves the nest.

Michael Saab, Saab Weddings

As a wedding photographer I have seen so many different scenes play out. I have seen fathers who did not walk their daughter up the aisle, as another man assumed that role. I have seen fathers who did not even congratulate their son.

I have also seen fathers who are so close to their daughters they hardly want to let go after walking them up the aisle. I have seen fathers and daughters brought to tears during their dance, and I have seen fathers and sons that practically hang out for almost the entire wedding day.

Hearing some of the speeches bring tears to my eyes as I often hear the many stories of the love between father and child and the sacrifices made on both ends.

What I take away from all of this is that fathers and their kids should bond. Develop a closeness, a togetherness and a friendship. Shower them with love and affection. Be there for them, not just financially but emotionally as well. Fatherhood is an important role and we as fathers should proudly play the part.

Merrick Cousley, Merrick Cousley Studios

Seeing a few fathers cry as they escort their daughters up the aisle, and hearing countless heartfelt toasts reflecting on how fast the years have passed teaches me how short life really is. I realise how quickly my daughter is growing up! I can't take any day for granted and I try to be at all her events, pay attention to all her conversations and, most importantly, let her know that I love her.

Dwayne Watkins, Team DWP STUDIOS

They've taught me that moments, even special moments, are fleeting. It's a constant effort each day to pause time, to capture those memories with my camera. Just to preserve 'that moment' even for a bit longer. Love for family, and being a father, allows me to become part of The Story. I allow myself to truly be engaged into each and every moment, not just to preserve them, but help create incredible memories with my wife and kids that will last a lifetime.

Edward Burke, Elite Media Concepts and Studio

It has taught me that time goes by so fast, that I must be deliberate with spending time in the moment. Every single moment matters. Children grow up fast, and just like a wedding, the day may pass by and you have no recollection. I believe one should live in the moment and appreciate the beauty during every single moment. I always attempt to go back in time to these past moments, but I can't relive it. The best way to handle time going by so quickly is to pause and live in the moment, just as I do with my children.

Corey Hamilton, creative director for Hamilton Multimedia

Capturing those special moments for others has taught me as a father to be present and to cherish the moments and accomplishments of our children. The father-daughter/mother-son dances are probably some of the most priceless moments parents experience at a wedding, as it is a rite of passage. Embracing your forever baby in dance, then releasing them into the next chapters of their lives, is priceless.