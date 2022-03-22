Vows: Click, Swipe to Everlasting Love

Cupid's arrow, it's fair to deduce, assimilates with the times. Enter Tinder , the dating site that led Zelania O'Haro and Jeremy Watkis to Fellowship Tabernacle on Saturday, January 15, 2022, where they promised to love and honour each other for the rest of their lives. Tuesday Style Vows (TSV) shares their right swipe to love.

With socialising on pause, the result of COVID-19, Zelania and Jeremy, like many of the globally unattached, joined the dating site Tinder.

“During the lockdown I spent more time on social media and realised quite a few people I followed on Twitter posted things about Tinder . I, too, downloaded the app with the hopes of finding a companion,” shared Zelania with Tuesday Style Vows (TSV). It was not an immediate success. “Let's just say that Tinder is used for different reasons; how naive I felt! I came off the app about three-quarters of the time because of this.”

She would return however, buoyed by faith that someone on the app might just be looking for something more.

“About three to fours weeks after I swiped right (“swipe right” means to like or accept someone) on Jeremy. He, too, had joined for similar reasons. Not too long after he also swiped right.

Here's his account: “I joined Tinderin March 2020 on the recommendation of a friend of a friend. I decided that this was a good medium for dating given the COVID-19 circumstances. Although I had experienced a few unsuccessful dates, I continued my efforts. In September, I saw Zelania O'Haro's photos and thought, 'Wow' this short hair she's rocking is gorgeous. I had to swipe right! I realised immediately we were a match. She, too, found me attractive.

“I quickly messaged her and discovered that she had both beauty and brains. Our phone conversations lasted hours. I initiated a first date. A second soon followed.”

Four weeks later they went on their first date — a beach picnic where Zelania prepared a smorgasbord of Jeremy's favourite crustacean, notably shrimp. Her hopes of impressing him were realised. Indeed, they quickly found in each other stability, security, and compassion.

Jeremy's sincerity would be tested however when in December, Zelania was hospitalised. With a daughter about to turn two and forced to stay in bed post-surgery, Jeremy assumed the role of husband and stepfather. “I knew that my commitment to her included seeing her through this challenge,” explained Jeremy.

On May 2, 2021, he took the relationship to the next level.

He was assisted by Zelania's mum, sister and friends who helped with everything from the red carpet, rose petals, food, refreshments, and her make-up artist. “We all ensured,” stated Jeremy, “that all went smoothly. It was easy to surprise her as it was the weekend before Mother's Day. She said, 'Yes'.”

It's customary for a couple to be nervous prior to making a lifetime commitment. It's not every day, however, that a bridegroom reveals, “Days leading up to the wedding I felt more excited than nervous to call her my wife. On the day of my wedding, waiting for almost two hours, I was on edge until she made her way up the aisle, then a sense of calm came over me. I was confident that I had made the right decision.”

Elvis Presley's Can't Help Falling In Love signalled Zelania's arrival. There was a collective sigh of relief when the bride, escorted by her mum, Pearlina Nugent, made her way to her anxious bridegroom.

She wore an ivory sleeveless mermaid gown with pearl beading details and a blusher, pearl-detailed veil from LuxBrides JA, and carried a bouquet of cascading red and white roses.

The wedding was officiated by Pastor Al Miller. Declared husband and wife the newly-weds recessed to the lyrics of Natalie Cole's This Will Be (An Everlasting Love).

Celebrations continued at Straun Castle Garden. MC duties were handled by Crystal Daye who announced the arrival of the bridal party to Beyoncé's Crazy In Love featuring Jay-Z. The newly-weds were next, and were greeted with applause as Michael Jackson's The Way You Make Me Feel played.

Other formalities included the couple's first dance as husband and wife to Jacob Lee's I Belong to You, as well as the cutting of the four-tiered red velvet cake by Nicola Lewis.

Guests, after enjoying an exquisite dining experience courtesy of Waterfalls Jamaica Ltd, were keen to listen to the many toasts raised to the newly-weds by members of their bridal party. The bride's sister Zeirleshea O'Haro reflected on her loving, caring, and encouraging sibling, and the bride's cousin Dionne Worrell affirmed the same sentiments. The groom's cousin and best man Daniel Dennis highlighted the jovial, selfless and loving side of his relative, while groomsman Raylon Ricketts brought the toasts to an end by raising a toast to a best friend.

Formalities over, it was now time for the newly-weds and their guests to party to the sounds of deejay DeeVexx.

The newly-weds honeymooned at Zelania's favourite hotel — Sandals Negril.