Does My Wedding Table Need Linen?

One of the first steps of dressing your wedding reception table is often to choose the linen. Tablecloths generally set the foundation for your wedding tablespace. They are, however, not a necessity! Indeed, many couples are embracing the trend of keeping their tables uncovered. Now, before your mother-in-law clutches her pearls in despair, consider the following. If you are comfortable going the non-linen route, it's important to select a table so beautiful that, when exposed, guests will instinctively understand that covering it would have been a travesty.

Wood tables are popular for natural and rustic-themed weddings; white lacquer tables meanwhile can elevate the wedding to contemporary, whilst glass or mirrored varieties add opulence.

Since you're losing a décor element by not having a tablecloth, it's important to keep centrepieces interesting and place settings whimsical. Consider a table runner, chargers, or placemats.

Below are some pros and cons for not using a tablecloth:

Pros

• Not using a tablecloth or a table runner makes it easy to showcase the beauty of the table itself, especially if it has a gorgeous finish.

• It's easier to keep clean. You can easily wipe it down and sanitise. No spills or stains.

• Getting in and out of chairs can be significantly easier when there isn't a tablecloth in the way.

• It's a great way to elevate the wedding décor.

Cons

• If you are using a wooden or mirrored table, water rings can damage it and will require the surface to be sanded and refinished to remove the marks.

• Without a tablecloth present, meals will tend to be much noisier. This is because glasses, silverware, and dishes will sound much louder when placed on a bare table.

• Very fragile chinaware can accidentally chip or crack when placed on a bare table with too much force.

• Imperfections, eg scratches, chips, or dents cannot be hidden.

• Your centrepiece will need to be more ornate so that it doesn't get visually lost on a bare table.