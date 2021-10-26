Does My Wedding Table Need Linen?Tuesday, October 26, 2021
|
One of the first steps of dressing your wedding reception table is often to choose the linen. Tablecloths generally set the foundation for your wedding tablespace. They are, however, not a necessity! Indeed, many couples are embracing the trend of keeping their tables uncovered. Now, before your mother-in-law clutches her pearls in despair, consider the following. If you are comfortable going the non-linen route, it's important to select a table so beautiful that, when exposed, guests will instinctively understand that covering it would have been a travesty.
Wood tables are popular for natural and rustic-themed weddings; white lacquer tables meanwhile can elevate the wedding to contemporary, whilst glass or mirrored varieties add opulence.
Since you're losing a décor element by not having a tablecloth, it's important to keep centrepieces interesting and place settings whimsical. Consider a table runner, chargers, or placemats.
Below are some pros and cons for not using a tablecloth:
Pros
• Not using a tablecloth or a table runner makes it easy to showcase the beauty of the table itself, especially if it has a gorgeous finish.
• It's easier to keep clean. You can easily wipe it down and sanitise. No spills or stains.
• Getting in and out of chairs can be significantly easier when there isn't a tablecloth in the way.
• It's a great way to elevate the wedding décor.
Cons
• If you are using a wooden or mirrored table, water rings can damage it and will require the surface to be sanded and refinished to remove the marks.
• Without a tablecloth present, meals will tend to be much noisier. This is because glasses, silverware, and dishes will sound much louder when placed on a bare table.
• Very fragile chinaware can accidentally chip or crack when placed on a bare table with too much force.
• Imperfections, eg scratches, chips, or dents cannot be hidden.
• Your centrepiece will need to be more ornate so that it doesn't get visually lost on a bare table.
