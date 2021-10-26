Vows: Drenched in Love

A shared love of reggae music and dance brought Lauren Lettman and André Dennis together. It's fair to conclude that it will keep them together, too.

Both Jamaicans, André was born and raised in St James and attended Cornwall College prior to migrating to the United States in 2004. Lauren, on the other hand, was born in the United States, attended Stella Maris Preparatory School in Saint Andrew until the age of nine, and then moved back to the States.

As fate would have it they met in Philadelphia on the eve of Labour Day 2014 at Cavanaughs Riverdeck, during a themed Reggae Night. The events that unfolded next would pass muster in the writing room of the Netflix runaway hit series Bridgerton .

It was for Lauren a girls' night out. André was also out with friends. “Around midnight,” recalls Lauren, “the heavens opened. Everyone scattered with some taking shelter under the awnings. It was so crowded that many resolved to getting drenched and returned to the dance floor.

“Thankfully, the rains subsided and the DJ picked up where he left off. On the turntable was One More Night by Busy Signal. It's a song I love, so naturally I was singing along and dancing. To my surprise, I heard a voice whisper in my ear, 'Weh yuh know 'bout da song yah?' Startled, I turned around and saw two guys doubled over in laughter. One of the two said, 'Yuh cyaaa mek him talk to you suh', referencing his friend.” Dismissing them both, she continued singing and dancing.

André asked her for a dance. Up for the challenge, she accepted. She was after all fully versed with both the songs and dances. They ended up exchanging numbers.

That was the beginning of their happily ever after. Their routine became texting, phone calls, date nights, getting to know each other and their respective families. There were tears, too; quarrels, making up, laughter and a proposal four years after their first date in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

“André organised a private dinner complete with Champagne. The waiter brought the engagement ring out in what I thought was dessert. All of this unfolded as my favourite reggae songs played in the background. He went down on one knee... My response was an emphatic, 'Yes!'” she told Tuesday Style Vows (TSV) .

Their Jamaican roots led the two to a dream destination wedding at Borghinvilla, Discovery Bay, on Friday, July 9 where, together, on the cliffside overlooking the majestic Caribbean Sea, they promised to love each other in good times and bad, in sickness and in health.

Lauren chose a Morilee mermaid gown with a lace train. She flashed a gorgeous smile alongside her parents Garfield Lettman and Rosemary Thomas as she made her entrance to John Legend's You & I. Her bouquet comprised white roses, Areca palms and monstera palm leaves.

The ceremony was officiated by Pastor Damion Austin and included a candlelight ceremony.

The reception continued under a white draped tent on the cliffside at Borghinvilla, which event planner Jennifer Borgh and her team decorated with shades of ivory and island greenery with touches of lavender accents.

The maid of honour made her entrance to La Medicina's Zouk La Se Sel Medikaman Nou Ni, followed by the newly-weds to Burna Boy's Ye & Killin Dem and Koffee's Toast.

Post-formalities, guests enjoyed dinner by Borghinvilla resident chef Francis and witnessed the cutting of the three-tiered cake by Lori Lime Bakery.

The newly-weds then opened the dance floor to Ed Sheeran's Perfect. Guests, thereafter, joined them partying into the night to the sounds of deejay Big J Entertainment.

Lauren and André enjoyed a week-long honeymoon at a private condominium in Montego Bay.