Vows: Everlasting Love

The journey of a thousand miles, according to the Chinese proverb, begins with a single step. In the case of Shaneika Senior and David Dalling, it began with a casual second look.

The two met in 2012 at Shaneika's brother's wedding. David was the best man. Civil exchanges took place, and that was that. Or so they thought. Five years later their paths would cross again when Shaneika, who resides overseas, came to visit her family. Interestingly, David was accorded pick-up duties. Sparks flew this time around and the two, it would be fair to surmise, vacationed together. By the time she was ready to travel back to Maryland, USA, they were an item!

“I thought we would keep in touch and just become really good friends,” David shared with Tuesday Style Vows (TSV). “However, we became so much more. We fell in love!”

Determined to keep the flame alive they became frequent flyers.

The proposal came on April 7, 2019, at the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel, Kingston. “Shaneika was down and we had just returned from a party. I retrieved the ring from my back pocket, got down on one knee, and gently asked the woman of my dreams to marry me. She said, “YES!”

Family and friends gathered at Caymanas Golf Club on Tuesday, November 2, to witness Shaneika and David's special day.

Shaneika entered on the arm of her son Isaiah Ruffin as Ruelle's I Get To Love You filled the space . She made a statement in a fully sequinned corset wedding gown with beading from David's Bridal. Her bouquet was made up of white roses.

The ceremony was officiated by Reverend Elise Atkinson.

The reception continued at Caymanas Golf Club and was described by the couple as a joyful and entertaining ocassion. Kadian Fraser, who handled the décor, used shades of rose gold and navy blue to enhance the area. The formalities were handled by Ryan Dixon who ensured that the couple's first dance as husband and wife to Eric Benét's Spend My Life With You featuring Tamia was the rapt attention of all.

Dinner catered by Caymanas Golf Club staff followed, ahead of toasts, the unveiling and cutting of the two-tiered fruitcake by Joy Lee Cakes Jamaica and post-reception celebrations.

There was nary a dry eye in the room at the end of the toast by the bride's son who charged David to take good care of his mom.

Thereafter, the bride's cousin DJ Laddi kept guests in a dancing mood and brought the affair to a perfect end.

The newly-weds honeymooned at Moon Palace Jamaica, Ocho Rios.

