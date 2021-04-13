You've asked and we've answered! Welcome to your weekly column 'Planning Your Happily Ever After' with wedding consultant Shikima Hinds. Today, she deals with: Wedding shoes.

The shoes you choose to wear on your wedding day are a pretty big decision because you'll likely end up wearing them for hours — unless you choose to change them for dancing.

When it's time to start scouting for your shoes, regardless of your celebration's theme and size, there's a lot to consider, such as comfort, heel height, and style.

Whether you're looking to add a pop of personality to your ensemble or simply avoid aching feet, there are a few key steps when it comes to finding footwear for the big day.

Whether you are thinking about a classic pair of heels, elevated flats or block heels — bridal shoes can run the gamut. They range from mules to slingbacks, embellished to crafted, from fine lace to espadrilles. Regardless, it's important to keep versatility and longevity in mind. Your footwear should be an equal balance of chic and comfortable.

During the pandemic, the rise of smaller-sized and outdoor weddings has seen the bridal shoe trends shifting toward a more casual and simpler styling. There is a perfect pair of wedding shoes for every bridal style, venue, and budget.

Here are my top three wedding shoe styling tips:

Prioritise comfort: Remember that the shoes you decide to wear will be on your feet for most of the day. Ensure the shoe will be comfortable enough to wear throughout the day and most of the night.

Consider your dress: The length and cut of your dress will determine how much of your shoes will be visible, the height of the heel and what type of shoe you should wear. Wearing a long dress is no excuse to not put some care into the shoe you choose. Still, unlike with a shorter-length dress, for a long dress, the shoes you wear with a long dress doesn't necessarily have to be as fancy.

Select your shoes before your first dress fitting so your seamstress will hem the dress to a length that will complement the height of that shoe. If your dress has a split, is tea length or has an asymmetrical hemline, your shoes will get a lot more attention than if you're wearing a floor-grazing dress. Choose a shoe that you'll love seeing in your photos.

Consider your venue: Keep the location of your wedding in mind when choosing your wedding shoes. Many sets of stairs? Gravel pathways? Slippery dance floor? Consider these key details and how certain types of shoes will hold up in these environments. For example: High heels likely aren't the best choice for a beach wedding.

It's always best to narrow the type of shoe you may want to wear before you go shopping. Here are some types to consider:

Block heels: Simple brides will love the design of a block heel because they are supportive and comfortable. The trend of outdoor garden weddings will continue in 2021, hence the rising popularity of block heels. The chunky heel ensures that brides can walk and dance all night in comfort on a lawn.

Stiletto heels or elevated pumps: These shoes are known to be classy, elegant, and sexy. They have been a wedding staple and come in so many variations that you're sure to find one that suits your needs. A 2021 trend sees brides wanting hot wedding shoes like elevated bridal pumps jazzed up with intricate designs. Pumps and stilettos can give you extra height if you want it, or they can be found with a height of an inch or two.

Flats: These are shoes that have no heel. The most common wedding style is called ballet flats. Flats are perfect for the bride who wants to look elegant for her wedding but would prefer not to wear a heel. They make walking down the aisle and dancing a breeze without the painful side effects.