Vows: Forever in Love

“All our vendors understood the assignment and aced the exam! Allowing us to be completely focused on ourselves... It was as if nothing else mattered, and we were the only ones there. Our entire wedding took place in the most beautiful surroundings. We heard all the laughter, all the cheers, but as per usual we were all over each other. It was just as we planned and it was so much more than we anticipated. There was, according to the Met Office, a 60 per cent chance of rainfall, but what we got instead was a magnificent ray of sunshine. It was an amazing, awestruck moment for us!” Mr & Mrs Christos Brown shared with Tuesday Style Vows (TSV).

Attorneys-at-law Kadian A Myers and Christos St P Brown exchanged wedding vows on June 26 at Bellefield Great House & Gardens. The first chapter of their story commenced in 2005 at an old-school dancehall party. Both were students at The University of the West Indies, Mona. The attraction was instant! But, they exercised caution and focused instead on building a solid friendship. Kadian relates, “We entered the Faculty of Law as best friends and graduated as best friends”. In their next chapters, however, they would add romantically linked and then parents in 2019 to daughter Cassidy Brown.

The proposal followed a year later at Royalton White Sand Resort. The final chapter was about to be written...

Brian Nhira's Here In This Moment and The Drifters' Fools Fall In Love, performed by saxophonist Oral ''Saxi'' Henry, signalled the bride's arrival.

There was, too, a collective gasp as Kadian made her regal entrance escorted by her mum Carol. “I wanted a gloriously Victorian look with a modern twist,” she explained. Indeed, she appeared to float in her long sleeve A-Line gown with satin bodice and frothy layered tulle skirting. Her bridal look was complemented with a 3m luxury pearl detailed Cathedral veil and belt, knob earrings, and a hair jewel from @luxbridesja. Her bouquet comprised roses, pampas grass, dried rice, bunny tail grass, ruscus, eucalyptus, and baby's breath.

The ceremony was officiated by Reverend Gerald Emmanuel.

The reception continued under a white draped tent on the grounds of Bellefield Great House & Gardens, which wedding planner Chalene Roye-Myrie and her team from Krafted by Design enhanced the rustic feel with shades of marsala and gold accents. The bridal party made their entrance to a medley of 80s and 90s dancehall songs, followed by the newly-weds to Joseph Stepper's Wife and Spice's summer anthem Go Down Deh featuring Sean Paul and Shaggy.

Formalities were handled by the inimitable Ian “Ity” Ellis. Needless to say, there was non-stop laughter. Guests enjoyed an elegant meal by the team at Bellefield and witnessed the cutting of the three-tiered cake by CoCo Treats by Shynelle/@cocotreatsbyshynelle. Heartfelt toasts followed including one to the bride's parents by bridesmaid Jodi Bernard-Kerr that moved the bride to tears.

The newly-weds officially opened the dance floor to a mash-up of Billy Oceans' Suddenly, Give Me Forever by James Ingram and Gramps Morgan's A Woman Like You.

Their love now sealed TSV wishes them decades of happily-ever-after circle now complete.

Credits:

On the Cover:

Just Married! Mr & Mrs Christos Brown

Senior Associate Editor, Lifestyle & Social Content:

Novia McDonald-Whyte

Lifestyle Coordinator:

Donisha Williams

Photographer:

Mark Anthony Bromley