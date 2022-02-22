Vows: Forever In Love

“Kindness has no boundaries. It is the language of the soul” — Amit Ray, Walking the Path of Compassion

The kindness of a stranger coupled with a smile lay the foundation for what would result in happily ever after for Jamaican registered nurse Janiel Hylton.

“I met Jason Winegar in May 2019. I was at that time working in Galveston, Texas, at Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier. In fact, we both worked for the same company but in different departments. On my way to my work station Jason stopped me and introduced himself. We exchanged names and hellos and continued on our separate ways,” Janiel told Tuesday Style Vows (TSV).

As Jason's smiles got wider so did his confidence. Soon, in addition to the daily salutations there'd be further interrogation. 'How she was doing? Did she sleep okay? Did she eat? Did she need anything?

It was just a matter of time before their friendship transitioned into a solid relationship. Jason introduced Janiel to his friends and his mother, Angela Tircuit Winegar. Janiel's moniker became 'My Jamaican Queen' and Jason even got her a cake engraved with the Jamaican flag.

Would their new-found love endure the test of a long-distance relationship?

Janiel returned to Jamaica in September 2019. They both decided to continue their relationship with the help of technology and gadgets. Plus, Jason would visit Jamaica for the first time in December. Like many the world over, both were caught off guard when the borders closed as a result of the novel coronavirus. They would have to wait until March 2021 to be reunited.

By May of that year the decision was made to take the next step. “We expressed our love for each other, the desire to start a family, and the need to close the distance,” Janiel shared with TSV. The decision was made that on Jason's next trip to Jamaica they'd get married.

Here Comes The Bride

On December 21 at Chisholm's Retreat, Longwood, St Elizabeth, Janiel and Jason exchanged wedding vows guided by Bishop Glenton Dennis.

Janiel made her way up the aisle to Can't Help Falling In Loveby Elvis Presley escorted by dad Orville Hylton. Her off-the-shoulder lace mermaid gown was the perfect choice, nicely complementing her bridegroom's royal blue suit.

The reception took place inside the ballroom where event planner Cleopatra Tomlinson used shades of royal blue, red, and white to further enhance the space.

Master of ceremonies Gary Richards welcomed guests. In a nice departure from the norm, a guest from each table offered congratulations or a word of advice to the newly-weds. As guests enjoyed dinner catered by the bride's cousin Rose Shakespeare, family friend Sanesha Hanson serenaded the newly-weds with Shania Twain's From This Moment On.

Formalities continued with the cutting of the three-tiered cake by Richard Cooke, and more toasts to the newly-weds and their parents. The couple then took to the floor for their first dance as husband and wife to K-Ci & JoJo's All My Life and Whitney Houston's I Wanna Dance With Somebody .

Guests would soon make their way to the dance floor where they showed off their dancing skills. The bride's cousins Lenardo and Leonard Hylton and Rose Shakespeare stole the show with their impressive moves to the oldies but goodies.

The newly-weds having bade fond farewells headed to the S Hotel, Montego Bay to commence their honeymoon.