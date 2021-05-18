Vows: Forever Love

Vows: Forever LoveTuesday, May 18, 2021
A random conversation via social media re: fasting was how Ovando Levy and Sanya Nembhard met. “I had just concluded mine and she had just started” Ovando, a music educator, told Tuesday Style Vows (TSV) . Subsequent conversations ensued and pretty soon a bond had formed between himself and Sanya, who is a supervisor at Duhaney Park Dental and Medical. It would take one month for them to move from virtual to an actual date... It was worth the wait!
The date, a movie followed by a meal at Scotchies, would lead to several more plus the realisation that they were meant for each other. “She was much more appealing in real life,” Ovando opined. “I loved her gorgeous smile and welcoming personality.”
On Sanya's part it was his chivalry. “The first thing I noticed was that he was a gentleman: courteous and a good listener... he was also handsome,” she said with a smile.
February 22, 2020, the day after her birthday, would become equally memorable as Ovando secured Sea Deck Restaurant (the picture of her he saw on Facebook was taken there), confirmed the attendance of immediate family and close friends, and proposed. She accepted.
The exchange of vows took place on November 14, 2020, at Boone Hall Oasis. The beauty of the property was further enhanced by the décor team of IDoEvents and Oshin Levy. Rose gold, burgundy and navy blue were the dominant hues.
Tears flowed freely as Sanya walked up the aisle to Brian McKnight's Nobody sung by her bridegroom. Escorted by her dad Ralford and clutching a bouquet of calla lilies the bride dazzled in a sweetheart neckline mermaid gown with illusion beaded sleeves.
The proceedings were officiated by Bishop Glendon West of Holiness Apostolic Church.
Guests later repaired to a quasi bamboo deck by the river where master of ceremonies Ewan Simpson welcomed guests and guided the arrival of the bridal party and the newly-weds.
This was followed by the couple's first dance as husband and wife to Still by Mali Music and Only You by Ric Hassani & Skelewu by Davido.
Dinner, toasts and the cutting of the wedding cake brought the formalities to an end.
The newly-weds honeymooned at Luxe Beach Resort, Discovery Bay.
