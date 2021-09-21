Vows: Forever Love

“Clifford, you will always be the love of my life as you are the most supportive, loving, and protective person I have ever known. Our relationship will continue to grow as we have a very strong bond with each other. We have a strong family bond and we will continue to make some magical moments in getting better.” — Deisha Lee

“Ours was a longtime relationship,” relates newly-wed Deisha Lee as she shares with Tuesday Style Vows (TSV) how she met her husband Clifford Thomas, and the joy of joining both of their respective families on Saturday, July 24, the date they chose to solidify their relationship.

“After our first date, it felt like we had known each other forever. We had similar interests, but what sealed the deal was the love of our children, and God at the centre of our daily lives,” Deisha informed. Indeed, on Christmas Day 2020, exactly two years after their first date, Clifford proposed. Little surprise that Christmas will always have a special meaning for both!

City View Hotel & Restaurant was the chosen venue. Their vows were exchanged in a cosy blue and yellow setting executed by Nickesha Henry and her team from City View. Guests wore white and the bridal party blue. The bridegroom was smart in white with yellow accents.

Brian Nhira's Til Death Do Us Part announced the bride's arrival escorted by dad Barrington Lee. Deisha's entrance elicited audible wows from those in attendance. Her ivory Petals and Promises-sourced sweetheart neckline gown, with silver accents running down the right side, was picture-perfect

The ceremony was officiated by Reverend Nevroy Francis and included a sand ceremony.

“Our reception was epic, full of life and flawless. The bridal party's entrance that comprised a variety of dance moves set the tone for the evening: one of non-stop laughter, frivolity and bonhomie,” shared the newly-weds.

Masters of ceremonies Francine Rhoomes and Allen Blair welcomed guests ahead of the arrival of the newly-weds who made their entrance to Shaggy's Strength of a Woman and Tarrus Riley's Lighter featuring Shenseea and Rvssian. The couple's first dance as husband and wife was to BeBe and CeCe Winans' I Found Love .

Dinner was followed by the cutting of the three-tiered cake and heartfelt toasts by family and friends.

Leaving the best for last, the MCs presided over a dance-off between members of the bridal parties. When the dust had settled, the bride and her attendants were declared the winners. The evening closed with a joint speech from the newly-weds before exiting for their honeymoon at Jewel Paradise Cove, Ocho Rios.