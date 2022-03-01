Go Coconuts!

One hot wedding element that I'm completely loving at weddings now is the use of coconuts!

When I started to write this article, it really resonated with me just how sustainable and eco-friendly using coconuts and its by-products really are.

There's something special about coconuts. Apart from it being a most refreshing natural beverage, it has electrolytes that are good for you!

There are many ways to incorporate coconuts in your wedding, not just on your menu, but also in your décor styling.

First, let's talk beverages

The natural coconut: Personalised branded shaved coconuts are all the rage for the perfect non-alcoholic refreshment station. Use an old canoe filled with ice as your coconut bar. Popular at my destination weddings are whole coconuts in the traditional Jamaican “drum pan” complete with a coconut-man armed with machete chopping the coconut at the request of each.

Wedding guests love the interactive elements of this action station.

Coconut inspired cocktails: Why not add a touch of that beach holiday into a signature cocktail for the event, perhaps a piña colada? Coconut as an ingredient or garnish is a delicious additional element to your bar. Trust me, coconut-flavoured signature cocktails will refresh your guests and leave them feeling like they're on vacation.

The menu

Beyond sweet sips and tasty bites, coconut is a multifaceted ingredient that can go far beyond rice and peas. Think of serving an appetiser or salad in half of a dried coconut. Items like coconut-crusted seafood and a creamy coconut sauce added to your favourite entrée are other ways to incorporate coconuts into your meal.

We have lots of sweets in Jamaica, like coconut drops, gizzadas and ice cream that are sure to be a hit. A coconut-inspired wedding cake with coconut-rum cream, shredded coconuts or décor are other great ways to incorporate this into your celebration.

Table décor

Raw dried coconuts and seashells are perfect beachside-themed wedding décor. Combine the coconuts with candles or florals to elevate a casual-chic tablespace. Use green coconuts as vases for an unexpected twist to your table centrepieces.