You've asked and we've answered! Welcome to your weekly column 'Planning Your Happily Ever After' with wedding consultant Shikima Hinds.

We're taking a closer look at a few wedding trends for 2022. Today we spotlight the grandmillennial style. a trend you might have observed in fashion and home design magazines and/or social media.

Grandmillennial refers to a young person who embraces retro fashions and décor styles. They are typically in their early '20s through late '30s with a great appreciation for their grandparents' style but with a modern twist. In a nutshell, grandmillennial style is granny chic. It celebrates unexpected texture blends, antiques, floral patterns, and bold colours that, when combined with a millennial's modern spin, create an eclectic yet romantic style.

Millennials are known for their desire to be unique and authentic while showing appreciation for old-fashioned ways, and their eco-friendly, sustainability-conscious mindset. What's old is new again with great acknowledgement for things that their grandparents valued with a uniquely modern twist.

Let's be clear that I'm not talking about retro 70s and 80s looks, but rather more tailored suits, pearl necklaces, floral prints, and cute knit sets, all in pastel colours, ruffles, and embroidered linens.

However, there are great variations within this styling with some grandmillennials incorporating artisanal crafts, opulent elements, baroque décor, and others merging a little with childhood home-like décor pieces and other details like knitting and cross-stitch fabrics and tassels. All these elements have worked together to create a growing trend of grandmillennials.

Characteristics of grandmillennial couples:

• They want timeless elements and family heirlooms incorporated into the design and function of their wedding day.

• They want to find a unique venue that reflects their personality as well as honours their family history.

• They are true nostalgics.

• Grandmillennials have an appreciation for the past and an eye for the future.

• Want to engage their wedding guests in a meaningful way.

Wedding décor

A grandmillennial wedding marries homeliness with opulence and elegance. A grandmellennial bride has a love for feminine and romantic design details with meaning and history. She yearns to honour her history by showcasing her heirlooms while looking to the future. She understands the importance of quality, lasting materials and legendary design, all the while putting her own mark on it to make it feel fresh and updated.

The colour palette is generally pastel, and the main décor focuses on a lot of flowers and a few timeless statement pieces. Roses tend to be popular because of their association with romance. Furniture statement pieces include vintage furniture, such as a velvet armchair, a thick trunk, a luxurious carpet. Floral prints can pop up almost anywhere, from tablecloths to bridesmaids' dresses, to wallpaper and chinaware.

Incorporating elements of nature, natural textures such as rattan and cane design elements are a great idea. Create lounges that emulate the home and make them feel comfortable, welcome, and warm for your guests to enjoy.

As couples plan their post-pandemic weddings, their desire is for guests to feel an integral part of their love story, the family, traditions, culture, and meaningful details that make them who they are. Design details that speak to who they are and where they come from, along with creating both a literally and figuratively important now more than ever.