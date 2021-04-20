Vows: Happily In Love

There's nothing quite like a high school romance that culminates in the words “... and they lived happily ever after...”

Tuesday Style Vows (TSV) shares the love affair of Rubiann Mitchell and Davion Smith that commenced at Clarendon College and culminated 14 years later with an exchange of wedding vows at the City View Hotel on December 20, 2020.

“Our relationship started at Clarendon College in 2006 where we were high school sweethearts,” Rubiann relates. “We both attended The University of the West Indies, graduated and moved into our first apartment together.”

High school crushes, we know, do not always last. Why? According to psycologists a typical crush lasts four months. Then people grow up and become less and less your type. Not so Rubiann and Davion! Both would grow and experience challenges, but always managed to overcome them.

“Our relationship hasn't been without its fair share of challenges,” Rubiann informs TSV. “And we've had to weather defining seasons such as a long-distance relationship, when Davion migrated for three years. We still found our way back to each other and are now walking into our next journey together.”

Rubiann beamed in delight as she made her way to her bridegroom to the sound of Calum Scott's You Are The Reason. Her LuxBrides JA ivory spaghetti mermaid gown with pearl beading details and a 2m-long ruffle train complemented by a 1.5m-long pearl-detailed veil also by LuxBrides JA made quite the statement. Her proud mom Jacqueline Dyer-Allen relished the moment in the spotlight with her.

The ceremony was officiated by Pastor Jeffery Dawkins.

The reception also took place at the City View Hotel where a magical view of the twinkling city lights created the perfect setting for the newly-weds and their guests who sat around tables that held tall cylindrical vases of ample blush pink, ivory, and red roses.

Master of ceremonies Pastor Jeffery Dawkins handled the formalities that included heartfelt toasts, a sumptuous meal and the cutting of the three-tiered wedding cake by Shanna's Pastry Craze/@shannas_pastry_craze.

The evening closed with a surprise dance to the groom by the bride and her squad, after which guests joined in for the Master KG's Jerusalema featuring Nomcebo dance challenge.

The newly-weds subsequently honeymooned in Ocho Rios.