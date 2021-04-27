Happy Crystal Wedding Anniversary, Marie & Paul Smith

Although the ubiquitous Irish Town mist hovered ready to claim its mountainous terrain, newly-weds Marie Simone Hall and Paul Hugh Smith were all smiles as they exited the transformed yoga deck to the sounds of Jimmy Cliff's I Can See Clearly Now .

The ceremony, held two Saturdays (April 22, 2006) ago, had been a short, bittersweet occasion with many guests wiping several teardrops as Hall — absolutely stunning in a silk organza gown by Lebanese designer Jémy — walked across the undulating lawns of Strawberry Hill with father Errol “Tony” Hall.

The bride's resemblance to her late mother Elima was extraordinarily uncanny. Tears soon dried, however, as Hall — clutching her bridal bouquet of mango calla lilies, green and white vandas and green cymbidium orchids — stepped onto the white aisle carpet and into an ivory, gold, chartreuse and white setting to meet her nervous groom.

The ceremony itself was refreshingly brief with scripture readings by the bride's sister Aimee Swaton and the lighting of the Unity Candle in remembrance of their mother. Musical selections by Demario McDowell followed the presentation of the marriage certificate by officiating minister Reverend Maxine Martin.

Cocktails preceded a Darren Lee-designed supper at square tables covered by champagne coloured tablecloths and ivory overlays, and gold Chiavari chairs with ivory seat cushions.

The spectacular Wedgwood green Selena Wong cake became the conversation piece as well as the competent handling of the proceedings by master of ceremonies Gregory Christian. Renée O'Connor toasted the bride and groom, Maurice Johnson the parents of the bride, and Ferris Zaidie the parents of the groom.

With the groom's brief reply out of the way and the bridal bouquet thrown, there was naught else to do save further enjoy the music of Dr Kathy Brown and friends and bask in the love of the newly-weds.