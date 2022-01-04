Happy New Year!

Ready or not — another year of wedding planning is upon us! Indeed, 2022 is set to have over 2.6 million weddings globally! You heard right! After almost two years of wedding industry uncertainty, 2022 is predicted to be one of the busiest for weddings in the last 40 years. Not only are calendars being filled with couples who recently got engaged, but also those who had to postpone their weddings in 2021. That simply means there are a lot of couples curious about wedding trends and ideas for their special day.

Experts have been talking about trends from the engagement to the honeymoon and everything in between. It'll be magical — and excitingly hectic for all involved. Couples will come up with new ideas and be inspired by wedding trends that will make a big impact.

I've already shared a few trends but wanted to highlight a few more:

• Personalisation & values — This will be the biggest wedding trend of 2022. The wedding will be a reflection of the couples' values, be it supporting local businesses or hosting multi-experiences during the wedding week.

• Bridal attire — Expect timeless, show-stopping, and unforgettable dresses that are specific to the personal taste of the bride. Trends will lean towards bold and statement pieces, for both gowns and accessories. The “second look” attire will become even more popular than ever before. Though some brides would keep the traditional dresses, others will want to switch to another bridal outfit throughout the day, maybe even three. The “alternative look” will also become more popular as mini dresses, separates and suits make their way down the aisle on brides. Wedding dress trends will allow brides to show more of their personal style and, perhaps, the best of both worlds with a traditional gown and a sassy reception outfit.

• Wedding guest style — Guests are not to be left out. After being unable to dress up during COVID, guests are excited to get dolled up again! Guests will pull out all the stops with their attire from head to toe, using a wedding as the perfect excuse to get dressed up. Black tie is back.

• Big weddings — I do believe the trend of intimate weddings will remain for some; many couples however are ready to go big. I've already seen guest counts increase by a lot.

• Virtual save-the-dates and invitations — Hello to sustainability. Going virtual avoids spending out of the wedding budget on custom stationery, printing, mailing, and is a great way to open the lines for more instant communication. Virtual invites allow for last-minute changes and are sustainable as couples shift from ultra-formal stationery. The invites will reflect the vibe of the celebrations. As invitations reflect the couple's personalities, formal language will take a back seat to lighthearted jokes and phrases.

• The multi-day wedding weekend experience — Escaping your everyday environment and changing scenery has become much-needed as a result of lockdowns. Coupled with a curated guest list, destination weddings are a more popular option as the number of invitees were once restricted. If you're planning a destination wedding in 2022, consider making it a three-day weekend experience and embrace the time to create memories with your close friends and family. Pre-wedding welcome events, after-parties and post-wedding brunches will continue trending in 2022. Couples stretch their wedding weekend with multiple events over three to four days.

• Experiential wedding registries — As couples seek to make up for lost time after limited options to travel, expect to see an increase in travel-related registry gifts that will include pre-planned experiences to luggage accessories. Registry experiences are more appreciated these days than material things.

• Something old — This usually represents wedding elements that are usually tied to the past and are often heirlooms. The grand millennials are adding a by-gone era to the big day. As this trend grows, you may want to consider including elements into your wedding design; for example, you can add a vintage photo booth, or use antique armchairs for your cocktail hour.

• Alternative décor — It has been predicted that monochromatic colour tones in florals showcased in different vases will take the lead. This trend may have been borne out of necessity, as flower shortages continue across the globe. Unique linens, china, glassware, and flatware details allow guests to discover textures, once seated. Neutrals (think: cream, ivory, beige, and grey) have been tried and true for couples who want the timeless look of a neutral palette. 2022 will see the element of surprise with added bold pops of colour to complement the tones. Expected complementary colours are periwinkle, mauves, bright red, true greens, chartreuse or marigold. There is now a big demand for hanging florals and also large floral installations that are suspended above tables or from the roof of tents.

Weddings are back with a bang in 2022 with an increase in festivities and experiences.