How To Incorporate Your Love Language Into Your Wedding

Last week I spoke about the five love languages: gift giving, quality time, physical touch, acts of service, and words of affirmation. Today, we spotlight ways to express your love and appreciation for your fiancé(e), parents, bridal party and guests on your wedding day.

Physical touch

Be intentional with plans to stay connected throughout the wedding day. To the person with this love language, nothing speaks more deeply than appropriate touch.

• Ensure the first dance is to a slow song.

• Give and receive lots of hugs and kisses throughout the wedding.

• Hold your partner's hand during the ceremony.

• Hold hands as you make your rounds throughout the reception.

• Plan for a “first look” — this gives you an intimate moment before the ceremony to be physically present to speak to each other, admire each other hug, hold hands and kiss.

This is your day to show the world your love.

Quality time

This love language is all about giving the other person your attention.

• Consider enjoying appetisers together in a separate room during cocktail hour before you make your reception entrance.

• A “first look” will give you the opportunity to have a private moment and connect before the wedding starts.

• Carve out some private time after the ceremony to really soak in all the “just married” feels.

• Have your own sweetheart table.

It's also important to give your family and friends some quality time:

• Plan a girls' or guys' night out so that your bridal party can get one-on-one time together.

• Include your mother-in-law in your bridal gown shopping.

• Host a meet and greet the day before the wedding and invite all out-of-town guests

• Host a farewell brunch.

Words of affirmation

This language uses words to affirm other people.

• Vows are big to this love language! Do make them original and from the heart. If you think you'll be nervous about reading your vows during your ceremony, consider a private vow exchange beforehand.

• Write a letter to each other to be read before the ceremony.

• Write a sweet message on the bottom of his/her shoe.

• Consider singing a song to your spouse during the reception.

• Make a heartfelt speech.

• Have the videographer record special messages from guests at the wedding.

• Send handwritten thank you notes for the bridal shower and wedding gifts received.

Acts of service

Actions speak louder than words for some people. Little actions throughout the day will still mean a lot to your spouse-to-be; however, this act may be easier to do in the time leading up to the wedding day by asking what tasks you can take off their plate during the wedding planning process.

• Complete a task on the list that is stressing your significant other.

• Have their favourite food delivered during the day when they're getting ready.

• Arrange a surprise for the morning of the wedding, like a massage.

• Get them a drink at the bar, even if you have staff to take care of this for you.

• Organise everything for the honeymoon.

• Escort the bride to the room if she plans to change her outfit.

Receiving gifts

Surprise your partner with a small token from the heart. This can take so many forms. Maybe it's a playful gift to make them laugh before the ceremony, or a memory from a funny inside joke.

• The wedding day is the perfect time to surprise your beloved with a little gift. Make the gift personal and don't forget the handwritten note. The options are endless with gifts; the more meaningful the better.

• Surprise them with a live performance by their favourite performer.

• Give an album of photos from your engagement period. This is a gift that will pay homage to your love story.

• Consider a special piece of jewellery: an engraved watch, or cuff links.

• Your guests deserve gifts too! Welcome bags for out-of-town guests with your local favourites and a sweet welcome note from you both. Or perhaps wedding favours that reflect your personalities.

Your wedding is a reflection of your love. Take a moment to plan how you are going to show love to each other, your family, bridal party, and guests on your special day.