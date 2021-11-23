Vows: Forever Sheltered

Cupid's arrow can strike anywhere and anytime. And, once again, it did...at Up Park Camp where Jamaica Defence Force secretary Stacy-Ann Ellis, as was customary, would arrive punctually and await the opening of her office. Richard Davis, a soldier, who wasn't in the same department but was transferred next door to her, would engage her in casual conversation and exchange a few jokes.

Their daily exchange extended to lengthy evening ones once they had each other's numbers. Richard, clearly, had relationship goals in mind!

Stacy-Ann, however, did not.

“I would tell him that I'm in a relationship... This proved futile,” Stacy-Ann shares with Tuesday Style Vows (TSV). Indeed, an invite along with a mutual friend where he enjoyed a plate of curried chicken and rice led not only to many more meals but to the two cohabiting.

The proposal came on March 2020, with the exchange of vows a year later. The bride-to-be wasted little time in planning her dream wedding. Alas, the novel coronavirus pandemic saw the wedding date changed not once, but twice. Totally frustrated, the decision was made to quietly exchange vows and eschew the reception.

Richard and Stacy-Ann pledged their love to each other on Sunday, April 25 at the Woodford Seventh-day Adventist Church. A few moments prior saw the arrival of the bridal party. The navy-blue gowns of the bridesmaids proved the perfect foil for the navy blue and blush setting.

The mellifluous notes of Johnny Gill's You For Me signalled the bride's arrival. Clutching a bouquet of freshly cut white and blush pink roses framed by baby's breath, Stacy-Ann entered on the arm of her father, Neville Ellis. She made a pretty picture in a Helen G Bridal ivory satin fitted ruffled hem gown.

Pastor Anthony Baugh was the marriage officiant.

Declarations made, Stacy-Ann and Richard left the altar to Stevie Wonder's Signed, Sealed, Delivered.

The newly-weds honeymooned at Royalton Blue Waters Montego Bay.