Vows: Let's Get Married!

Love happens when you least suspect! It certainly did for entrepreneurs Fabian Barrett and Shericka McGregor who met through a mutual friend, Ashli Salmon.

It's fair to say that although Cupid's arrow was quivering there'd be no immediate bull's eye. “I guess you could say it started when Fabian asked me for my number,” Shericka shared with Tuesday Style Vows (TSV). “I declined the request as I was not in the least bit interested in a relationship!”

And so commenced the hunt. His resolve: To get her number! “Throwing caution to the wind and, indeed, risking my wrath a friend gave him my number.

“Fabian's calls would go unanswered for days until one day Ashli intercepted the call and accepted a double date, a stroll on the beach, ostensibly to hang out with his friend while we spent time getting to know each other,”

The double date proved succesful. “Fabian and I started going out and I eventually let my guard down and before you knew it, I was dangerously in love with Fabian,” she added. True love stories never have endings... Fabian proposed on their fifth anniversary, May 30, 2020. It was at the height of the pandemic with tight curfews.

Shericka planned a candlelight dinner at home complete with a photoshoot as the perfect distraction. “We were almost at the end of the shoot and I felt as if I had given him the surprise of his life until he hijacked my playlist with Let's Get Married by Jagged Edge. I literally stood, mouth agape, trying to figure out why he was invading my playlist until he got down on one knee and asked me to marry him. I said, “Yes!”

One year later on Monday, May 31, 2021 at Straun Castle Garden, and in an elegant Design VUs by Nyika setting of ivory, burgundy, and gold, against a circular gold arch, Shericka made a stunning entrance in an ivory sweetheart neckline gown with beads and rhinestones. She clutched a bouquet of fresh flowers, hydrangeas, roses, and Italian ruscus as her father Rudolph Poyser escorted her to her bridegroom.

As the final strains of BeBe and CeCe Winans' I Found Lovewafted throughout the property Pastor Gary Williams stepped forward to commence the proceedings.

“Our reception décor was everything! Nyika Taylor executed brilliantly. From the 'golden' head table replete with flowers to the individual tables exquisitely spread with ivory tablecloths and set with gold chargers, gold silverware and finished with an array of tropical greenery,” Shericka beamed.

The bridal party made its entrance to Mark Ronson's Uptown Funk featuring Bruno Mars, followed by the groom to Shaggy's Mr Boombastic and the bride to Mad Cobra's Dun Wife. The bride and her bridesmaids then immediately presented a choreographed dance to Fifth Harmony's Worth Itfeaturing Kid Ink.

Formalities were handled by Jason “Purple” Johnson who introduced the couple to a new way of eating wedding cake — the couple took turns sitting while the one standing would dance their way up and eat the cake from the other's lap. This, naturally, elicited laughter.

Guests enjoyed the tasty fare of Curlene Robinson-Bryan from Khasam Catering & Events and witnessed the cutting of the three-tiered cake by Shanna's Pastry Craze/@shannas­_pastry_craze.

The couple honeymooned at Ocean Coral Spring, Trelawny.