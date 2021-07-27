Vows: Looking Forward With Love

“Let the rain kiss you let the rain beat upon your head with silver drops.

Let the rain sing you a lullaby” — Langston Hughes

The torrential downpour meted out by Tropical Storm Elsa added even more intimacy to the lushness of Struan Castle Garden, the venue chosen by Shanika Campbell, policy and business advocacy officer, Jampro, and Sheldon Cardoza, manager, Instructional Design and Learning Technology Unit, UWI, to exchange their wedding vows.

Their journey to the altar was as unexpected as the pandemic that forced them to reschedule their initial end-of-February date to Sunday, July 4.

“Sheldon and I met online in 2015,” Shankia shared with Tuesday Style Vows (TSV). Since neither was looking for commitment they found contentment in regular messages. They continued as casual acquaintances for three years until their in-person encounter.

There could be no denying their mutual attraction. But they chose to date casually first ... just in case. It was futile feigning indifference. “Meeting in person was magical, the energy was awesome”, and it was at that point that the reality hit that their years of being in touch, always in touch, finally meeting coupled with weekly lunch dates at the Regency Bar & Lounge, Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel had cemented their relationship.

Indeed, the proposal took place during one of their regular lunch dates. “I said, yes,” shared Shanika. “It was the most random unexpected proposal... I mean, we both wanted to spend our lives together so I wasn't surprised that he proposed... however, he definitely caught me off guard and that made it a magnificent surprise.”

There would be another surprise on the day, notably the heavy rains. But safe in the knowledge of each other's love it was easy to focus on their future together.

Calum Scott and Leona Lewis's Y ou Are The Reason signalled Shanika's arrival. Hers was a stunning entrance in an exquisite ivory sweetheart neckline mermaid gown from LuxBrides JA with impeccable lace, pearl, and sequin details. A 1m luxury train with more lace details completed the look.

The service, officiated by the bride's godfather Bishop Delton Collins, included a sand ceremony.

The breakfast reception continued at the same venue where Bishop Collins assumed the role of master-of ceremonies. Linky First's Rock And Come In signalled the arrival of the bridal party while Davido's If heralded that of the newly-weds. The cutting of the Sweet Mischief Ja red velvet cake with vanilla buttercream filling was followed by the bride and groom's first dance as husband and wife to Sawa Sawa Sawaleby Flavour.

The early wedding allowed the newly-weds an immediate exit for their honeymoon at Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Runaway Bay.