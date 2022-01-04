Vows: Love, By Chance...

Love happens when you least suspect! And it certainly did for Kamala Smith, operations manager at Conduent, and Detective Sergeant Jovaine Williams of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, who were joined in holy matrimony on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Alhambra Inn.

Who would have thought that a casual encounter would end in a happily-ever-after for Kamala?

Seems Cupid did!

“Jovaine and I met in December 2012 while I was enrolled at Sam Sharpe Teachers' College,” Kamala told Tuesday Style Vows (TSV). “I was on my way home from classes and decided to stop at Aqua Sol Theme Park with one of my friends. Jovaine was there on duty. He approached us, with a colleague in tow. A conversation developed. We exchanged numbers, ostensibly as friends.” Several conversations later their friendship moved to mutually amicable and a relationship developed.

The relationship would be tested, however, when Jovaine was transferred to the capital and Kamala was left behind to complete school. “We had to deal with a long-distance relationship for four years. But absence would draw the two closer and they would see each other whenever time permitted.

After nine years of courtship and sharing a child together the two decided to get married.

“It was January 23, 2013 while at home in bed that he proposed to me. He woke up and said, “Babe, we've been together so long and doing everything together, let's just get married,” Kamala told TSV.

The date set, preparations commenced.

Here comes the bride...

... all dressed in a white Lexi sweetheart mermaid gown from Petals & Promises. She was escorted to her bridegroom by dad Junior Smith to the strains of Y ou Are The Reasonby Calum Scott. The wedding officiant was Pastor Paul Blake.

The reception...

... followed at the same venue enhanced by the team from Sojourn With Us around the colours peach, blue, and white. The formalities were handled by Ramon Rhoden and included heartfelt speeches, wedding games, the cutting of the two-tiered vanilla cake by Fall In Chocolate, and the couple's first dance as husband and wife to Major's Why I Love You. Guests, satiated by the tasty meal, would later join the couple on the dance floor where the pulsating music of DJ Steppy kept them in a dancing mood.

The newly-weds later honeymooned at Moon Palace Jamaica All Inclusive Resort.