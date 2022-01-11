Vows: Love, Sealed

On Saturday, December 4, the sun set spectacularly on a glistening two-year romance between registered nurse Kayan Ambersley and medical doctor Terrence Henry, culminating in wedding vows that sealed their love for each other in the presence of God, their parents, relatives, and friends at Bettino's Italian Restaurant, Drax Hall Estate, St Ann.

The two met while working on a medical unit at Kingston Public Hospital on April 2, 2019. Kayan started the interaction that day with her gentle, caring personality as Terrence's first responsibility that morning was to break the bad news to a patient's relative.

“For a month we would exchange words, share thoughts, and miserably fail at hiding our connection from our co-workers. We share a common interest in our love for food, passion for our jobs, and since our first date in May 2019, we have been inseparable,” Kayan tells Tuesday Style Vows (TSV).

“Terrence proposed while we were on a family trip in Orlando in summer 2021,” Kayan recalls. “He booked a helicopter ride overlooking some major landmarks in Orlando and almost at the end of our flight he asked me to spend the rest of my life with him. The tears never hesitated to flow as I said, 'Yes!' and I've been on cloud Henry ever since.”

Indeed, on Saturday, December 4, at the Bettino's Italian Restaurant, Drax Hall Estate, in a setting of white with red accents, red and white roses and baby's breath, and to the strains of Ed Sheeran's Perfect, Kayan, escorted by her father Geoffrey Ambersley, made her way up the aisle. Hers was a striking entrance in an off-the-shoulder ivory satin Maggie Sottero gown paired with a sparkling silver belt. The smile on the face of her bridegroom, himself dapper in a grey jacket with black lapel and black trousers complemented with a red bow tie, spoke volumes. The ceremony was officiated by Hugh Blair, a close family friend of the bride.

At the reception, the bridesmaids made their entrance to CKay's Love Nwantiti, followed by the groomsmen to Yahoo Boyzs, dancing their way into the hearts of those gathered. BigJ Entertainment deejay Jason Stewart then announced the entry of the newly-weds, to Wayne Marshall's Good Ole Wife, to which the crowd erupted, cheering and swinging their napkins in excitement.

The groom's grandmother Pamela Henry blessed the gathering with grace before dinner, and the toasts left no dry eyes with family and friends expressing profound feelings of love and joy. Other highlights included magical father-daughter dances to Daddy's Little Girl by The Shires and Butterfly Kisses by Bob Carlisle and a bridal game. The groom and his groomsmen then surprised the bride with a dance to Chris Brown's Take You Down and Gregory Isaacs' Night Nurse which she thoroughly enjoyed.

With the demands of the couple's work, their honeymoon plans have been pushed to summer 2022 and their hearts are set on visiting Asia.

Captions

An emotional Terrence was teary-eyed before the ceremony.

Giveaway dad Geoffrey Ambersley receives a handshake from Terrence as the bride looks on.

Kayan shows off her beautiful wedding dress — an off-the-shoulder ivory satin Maggie Sottero gown paired with a sparkling silver belt to add elegance.

Mr and Mrs Terrence Henry make their exit to Treasure by Bruno Mars.

Kayan poses with her maid of honour Lattisha Kerr (second left) and bridesmaids (from left) Shanique Young-Mogrovejo, sisters Kristina and Kandice Ambersley.

Bridegroom Terrence Henry shares the spotlight with best man Ge-Oniel Flemmings (second right) and groomsmen (from left) Ricaldo Pryce, Kiwayne Welsh, and Anthony McPherson.

Cover Photo

The newly-weds with the groom's father Errol Henry

Mr & Mrs Terrence Henry, with the bride's parents Heather and Geoffrey Ambersley

Wedding favours

The newly-weds lean in for a kiss.

A teary-eyed Kayan shares a photo op with the groom's mother Elaine Patrick.

The newly-weds play the shoe game!

The groom and his groomsmen surprise Kayan with a special dance.