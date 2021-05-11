Moms in Business: Balancing Career and Motherhood

You've asked and we've answered! Welcome to your weekly column 'Planning Your Happily Ever After' with wedding consultant Shikima Hinds. Her focus this week: Moms who are event planners

Balancing a career and motherhood is extremely rewarding but can also be challenging. I remember a few years ago reading an article in Forbes Magazine about the most stressful careers, and of course, being an event planner was one of them. Wedding planning can be especially difficult because for the wedding couple, it's a once-in-a-lifetime special day that you want to ensure is perfect for the bride and groom. Like any other career, for a working mother, it's important to find a balance between being a mother and your job.

For me it's important to be flexible and set a schedule to ensure I balance enough time for my daughter while being an entrepreneurial businesswoman. I set specific work time slots whenever I can, many of which include hours before she is awake and after she's asleep. My daughter is so in-tune with what I do and once I've completed a wedding, she always excitedly says, “Mummy, how was the wedding? What was the bride's dress like? Tell me all about it!” That warms my heart a lot that she takes interest in what I do. I try to be present as much as possible for what is important to her. A good support team helps me balance it all.

I asked a couple other wedding planners in the industry about how they balance their careers and being mothers? Here's what they said.

Melanie Miller, By Melanie Miller

As a mom of three-year-old twins, to say it doesn't have its challenges would be an understatement, especially working full-time managing my own wedding planning and décor business. This type of business is very hands-on and requires a lot of time and energy. I try to create time for work and then time for my family. Thankfully, they understand now that when I leave for work, I'm coming back so it has helped with my conscience about leaving them. This way, once in office I can give 100% of my time and efforts to my clients, then once I get back home, it's their time.

Chalene Roye-Myrie, Krafted By Design

The best way I have been able to manage being mom and working in the wedding industry is having a strong support team both at home with my husband (who is also my business partner) and family, as well as my staff and colleagues in the industry who I am able to call on. Wedding planning and execution can be stressful, but I find the easiest way to manage that stress is not stress at all, work smart and delegate where you can to a solid core of persons who I can always rely on.

Kimberly Wong, I Do Islands

I haven't found the perfect balance, to be honest! A successful event means time away from my family, but motherhood is a beautiful journey. A part of our superpower is always finding a way to figure it out. I use my home time as best as possible to create memories, being mindful and grateful for the time I have with them.

Kara Anderson, Petals and Promises

Being a working mom is a challenge and an honour. It's daily sacrifices and celebrating the little wins. My daily activities include juggling the needs of my family and those for my brides-to-be. As I juggle, I look at each task as a ball — some of the balls are made of plastic and some are made of glass. I know if I drop the plastic ones they will bounce back up. It's the glass balls that I try to catch on a daily basis. Knowing that sometimes, when possible, making it home in time for bedtime stories may just be a glass ball for today.

Kimberley Dunkley Watkins, Dragonfly Experiences

Balancing life as a mother and a business owner is very much like planning a wedding or event. There are so many choices; the timing isn't always ideal and there are so many personal decisions to make that can affect your memories forever. The one common denominator throughout both roles is love, not balance. I absolutely love my work and have an intense passion for it. Of course I have an even bigger love and passion for my children. So, I take it one moment at a time and thank God for each memory created along the way. That's my balance.

Ophellia McKnight, Destination Collective

As a mompreneur, balancing work and raising teenagers are two full-time jobs! Preparing my daughter for university in the fall and supporting my son through his last year of middle school can get heavy with helping them to adjust to digital learning, their self-care and social life (or lack thereof) on top of doing the same thing for myself and handling clients. I'm grateful for the productivity hacks that keep me scheduled and focused. Sometimes I wonder if work/life balance is a misnomer!