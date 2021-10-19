Vows: Our Journey To Love

The love story of video editor Khemani Thompson and early childhood teacher Alecia Thompson began, unbeknownest to them, at the Linstead Baptist Church. One might even conclude that their happily ever after was ordained. It was!

As members of the same church they were hardly strangers. What they kept close to their chests, however, was that they both had a crush on each other. They were cautious as their friendship blossomed and indeed even when their relationship started on July 9, 2014.

“It was left in God's hands to guide us,” informed Alecia. “We prayed and asked for guidance... It wasn't easy but we put in the work.”

Tuesday Style Vows (TSV) nodded in agreement when she explained that initially it was smooth sailing; Alecia was attending teachers' training college in Kingston and Khemani was working in Kingston. Spending time together was a breeze. Plus, they lived five minutes away from each other.

Things changed dramatically however, when Khemani was offered a job that would necessitate relocating to Montego Bay. Alecia had begun living in Linstead and teaching in Spanish Town. Not seeing each other on a regular basis led to a fall-off in communication which in turn led to a sense that the relationship was slowly slipping away. It certainly was.

But Khemani was determined that the strong foundation laid would see them through this challenging period. He reckoned what was needed was a good marriage counsellor and pre-marital counselling.

“We started counselling in August and, through these sessions, worked out our differences. We emerged with a better understanding of each other, and most importantly realised that we didn't want to lose each other,” Khemani shared with TSV .

That realisation prompted a December 26, 2020 proposal at the Grand Bahia Principe Hotel. “I was completely blown away,” shared Alecia. “There were zero clues. In fact, I reckoned that it would have come the following year [2021], seeing that we were attending counselling and working on how to improve our relationship.”

“The weekend of our proposal will always be one that I will cherish because it was my first time going to a hotel, plus it was the hotel I always wanted to go to. It was my favourite time of the year as well — Christmas,” she continued. “This special moment was shared with my mother. I was over the moon when I realised what was happening. He had pulled out all the stops. From the selection of romantic music, a beachside candlelit dinner... what more could I have asked for! Seeing Khemani on his knee almost gave me a mini heart attack, I was speechless. Everything was perfect and just how I wanted it to be. We sealed everything with prayer.”

With the date set for Saturday, July, 10, there'd be no second-guessing the venue. They had to return to where the engagement had taken place...

Let the planning begin...

Photographer: Chris Colyard & Bahia Principe Hotel

Officiant: Reverend Luke Shaw

Wedding planner: Carlene Walters

Theme: Royalty with shades of purple with white and silver

Here comes the bride...

Alecia was stunning in an ivory off-the-shoulder beaded bodice and shiny tulle skirting floor-length ball gown with a cathedral veil and crown courtesy of @luxbridesja. In her hand, she clasped a bouquet of roses and baby's breath as she made her way up the aisle to Can't Help Falling in Love by Kina Grannis on the arm of her father Alvin Johnson. At the altar stood her dapper bridegroom a white jacquard wedding suit.

“Our reception was a night to remember,” shared the newly-weds. “It was an intimate and fun affair under a gorgeous white tent illuminated with white hanging lanterns and shared with close friends and family members.”

Maleek Berry's Kontrol signalled the arrival of the bridal party and the newly-weds. Handling the formalities was Lawaine Mantle who invited the newly-weds to the dance floor for their first dance as husband and wife to Lionel Richie's Endless Love featuring Shania Twain, Afro B's Drogba (Joanna) and Davido's If which was then followed by the father-daughter dance.

Dinner catered by the hotel staff followed, ahead of heartfelt speeches, the unveiling and cutting of the three-tiered cake, and post-reception celebrations.

One of the highlights was the saxophonist and groomsman Leon Smith who serenaded the couple with his rendition of John Legend's All of Me.

The honeymoon...

... continued at Grand Bahia Principe Jamaica, Runaway Bay.