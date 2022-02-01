Our Love Story

Sashanna, I don't know how to explain this feeling, but I know you are the one, my queen, my wife, my sugar and spice, and everything nice. I know, with the help of God, you are going to be my wife. Just give me a chance to prove myself.”

— Jermaine Rowe

It was, for Jermaine Rowe, no idle boast! He would on December 11, 2021 make public his love for Sashanna Ingram at the Hibiscus Lodge Hotel in Ocho Rios surrounded by immediate family and close friends. His pick-up line, “Good night, you are looking so sweet and beautiful”, was hardly the stuff of an epic romantic encounter but he, according to Sashanna, got better and pursued the relationship with full purpose. Indeed, very soon she was smitten. Her heart would soon follow. “I am not sure when he captured my heart so deeply and purely but, trust me,” she tells Tuesday Style Vows (TSV), “my man earned his way into my life.”

“I recall at first, being reluctant in giving him my contact, but he found other means and creative ways of communicating so that we would not lose touch,” she shared with TSV. “With his persistence, I eventually fell in love with him.”

Soon they were two peas in a pod, making plans for their happily-ever-after. The proposal came on January 6, 2021. Jermaine asked Sashanna's parents for her hand in marriage. Their blessings came through a family prayer. So overcome was Sashanna, her lips trembling uncontrollably, that she resorted to a simple nod as he slipped the dazzling diamond ring on her left ring finger.

The bride, on her special day, opted for an ivory crystal and pearl-detailed ruffled mermaid gown from Luxbrides JA. It was her turn to dazzle the groom.

Her father, Alton Ingram, escorted her up the aisle to Shania Twain's From This Moment played by saxophonist Raheem Vassell.

Reverend Nakia Johnson guided the couple through their vows.

The reception continued at the north coast resort on the terrace area tastefully decorated by Michelle Levene-Phillips and her team from Wedding Planner.

Emcee Yetesha Ferguson understood the assignment and, according to the newly-weds, executed brilliantly.

Jermaine and Sashanna have fond memories of their first dance as husband and wife to Joe's I Believe In Youand partying up a storm with their guests to tunes spun by Hyperactive Sound Entertainment. And as they ready to enjoy their first Valentine's Day as a married couple they reflect with wide smiles on their journey. “We loved without knowing how, or when, or from where. We loved simply without pride, as we knew no other way. This is our love story, our fairy tale that became a reality.”

TSV wishes Mr & Mrs Jermaine Rowe a long and happy marriage.