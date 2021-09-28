Vows: Our Time For Love

“Marry your best friend... Someone you can talk to about anything and know they'll hold no judgment. Someone who knows the darkest parts of you and loves you anyway. That knows all your flaws and loves you not inspite of them but because of them. Not someone you can't live without, but someone that you don't want to live without.” — Kimone Hardial

K imone's happily-ever-after would culminate on Saturday, July 24 at the Knutsford Court Hotel when she wed her knight in shining armour Colin Douglas. They were, on the day they officially sealed their love, flanked by close family members and friends. Bishop Osbourne Hyman guided them through the exchange of vows in a gold and white setting created by Lolita Bernard of Cloves Celebrations. It was just how they had both envisaged their special day would unfold.

Indeed, the planning commenced not long after the December proposal at the Faith Healing Ministry Church of God. That would be, she recalled, her first public affirmation. Her second nod of approval would come at the sight of her ivory Olivia Bottega lace satin long-sleeved sweep train gown.

Beaming as she slipped her arm through her dad's Rudolph Hardial she awaited the start of Maurette Brown Clark's The One He Kept For Meto commence her walk up the aisle to her nattily attired bridegroom. Another fleeting smile escaped as she looked at her bouquet of white lilies of the valley tulips and hydrangeas. She naturally saved the best smile, and her most emphatic “Yes” for Colin.

The reception followed inside the ballroom of the Jamaica Pegasus hotel where formalities handled by master of ceremonies Leighton Smith post-dinner included the unveiling and cutting of the cake, toasts to the newly-weds and their parents, and the tossing of the bouquet. Further highlights were the couple's first dance as husband and wife to Jasmine Rae's When I Found You and the toast to the groom's 93-year-old mother Violet Douglas, who was present at the ceremony but unable to attend the reception, by Marjorie Henry.

Live band music featuring Odane Stephens, members from FAB 5, reggae artistes Stephanie Wallace and Everton Pesso kept the mood upbeat.

Later, Kimone and Colin honeymooned at the Panama Hilton, Panama City, and the Hideaway at Royalton Riviera Cancun, Mexico.