Planning A Multicultural Wedding

You've asked and we've answered! Welcome to your weekly column 'Planning Your Happily Ever After' with wedding consultant Shikima Hinds.

So, you're Jamaican and your spouse to be is not. Or perhaps your significant other comes from a completely different culture or religion. You're in love, about to get married and there's a particular tradition that needs to be honoured, celebrated, and respected during your wedding celebrations. It begs the question: What happens now?

The truth of the matter is, quite often, many celebrate with two weddings: One cultural ceremony and reception, and the other with a traditional, be it Christian, ceremony with a separate reception as well. In other cases, some find a way to blend both into one event, where couples fuse different elements of their cultural heritage or religion to come up with their own unique ceremony.

Multicultural weddings are more than simply the joining together of two people from different backgrounds. These weddings celebrate the union of two different cultures or religions. Here are tips for planning and navigating a multicultural wedding.

1. Assess your options — Weigh the pros and cons to see if it makes sense to have two separate weddings in order to do justice to each or whether they should be merged. The decision will heavily depend on timing, logistics, cost, location, etc.

2. Honour both cultures — Find fun and creative ways to incorporate details from each side in different aspects of the wedding; for example, the food, music and rituals.

3. Communicate and be considerate — This is very important when it comes to multicultural weddings. There is always the potential for one side to feel neglected, so ensure you talk with family members on both sides about every aspect of your event. Be honest about what's realistic and affordable.

4. What are your must-haves? Choose some time for you and your partner to sit and talk honestly about what's important to the two of you.

5. It's OK to consider two ceremonies — If you find it's a little difficult to compromise for one multicultural ceremony, you may feel more comfortable representing your culture with two individual weddings. Remember that two ceremonies can potentially increase your overall budget.

6. Keep your guests involved — Be sure to share details such as the dress code, recommended attire, or a timeline for a multi-day series of events. Include that information in your invitation suite or perhaps on your wedding website. This is an easy way to let guests know what to expect.

7. Hire a wedding planner — Weddings come with a lot of details. When you're trying to incorporate two or more cultures or religions, the details will surely increase. A wedding planner, especially one who has multicultural wedding experience, will be an asset. This will you help you manage timelines, budgets, and more.

Regardless of the type of couple you are, staying organised is key. Stay true to yourselves and your love, and your day will be perfect.