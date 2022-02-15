Put A Ring On It: 2022 Engagement Ring Trends

You've asked and we've answered! Welcome to your weekly column 'Planning Your Happily Ever After' with wedding consultant Shikima Hinds.

The engagement season is generally from the holiday season in late November through to Valentine's Day. This is the period when couples rush to pop the question and ask for their partner's hand in marriage. The season of love certainly sets the scene for a perfect engagement!

Just as wedding dress trends change with fashion movements, so does the style of jewellery pieces. Not to be left out are engagement rings. Though engagement rings should and will always remain timeless, couples are opting for the unique pieces that are a reflection of their personal style — like all the other trends of 2022.

Rather than finding the blingiest diamond, brides-to-be are instead prioritising sentimental value and personal touches that make their engagement rings stand out.

So, as I highlight what's the latest must-have engagement styles, let's not call them engagement ring trends, but instead focus on what's popular in the wedding industry for 2022, to offer alternative inspiration that you may otherwise not have considered. These can guide your decision when it comes to choosing the perfect piece.

Oval shapes, coloured stones, non-traditional bands, and multi-stones are definitely the leaders in ring designs.

Here are the top ring trends:

Toi et Moi rings

'Toi et moi' is French for 'you and me', and the Toi et Moi ring symbolises the coming together of two people reflected through the expression of two gemstones set in one ring.

Both gems don't necessarily have to be diamonds; jewellers are combining them with other precious stones such as emeralds, sapphires, ruby or even different stone shapes to make up this romantic style. It's the ideal way to show two different personalities.

The band takes the stage

We are seeing a more minimalistic metal band, a thicker band and even more contemporary designs on the band.

With a minimalist band, the diamond has a greater opportunity to show off. A thin band allows the featured stone to shine on its own. As people move away from the traditional, they are moving towards a chunkier ring — a plain metal band and the centre diamond.

Contemporary and modern frames showcase twisted bands or all-out diamond-encrusted swirls, where the focus is on the unusual band is more than the diamond or gemstone. It often has an unusual form to add interest.

Oval Cut

Oval-cut diamonds are currently the most popular shape for engagement rings in 2022. With a single oval diamond, there is no distraction just the pure beauty of the stone. Here's the thing with oval-cut rings — they make the stone look bigger than it actually is. They also enhance your finger by making them look longer and more slender than they actually are.

Coloured stones

Coloured diamonds are quite rare, but colour can add some meaning to the engagement ring. They are opting for pink or yellow gems, sapphires set into their diamond pave, a duo or trio ring with colourful side stones. A delicate pink diamond represents the bride's womanliness, while deep grey diamonds symbolise hope.

Coloured diamond and gemstone rings are perfect for a standout bride.