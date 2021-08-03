Vows: Sealed With A Kiss

Vows: Sealed With A KissTuesday, August 03, 2021
|
Tuesday Style Vows (TSV) presents Mr & Mrs Gairy Marshall. The newly-weds tied the knot on Sunday, June 27 at the Caymanas Golf Club, St Catherine.
Dazzling bride Sarah Watson recalls their initial encounter 13 years ago at the church they both attended, and how they took time to really get to know each other. Pre-engagement counselling took place ahead of the proposal last November over brunch at the AC Hotel Kingston.
With the help of the groom's sister, Keisha Marshall, who volunteered to plan and coordinate the wedding, a vintage theme was confirmed; there'd be no looking back.
The bride chose for her special day a trumpet gown with jewel neck court train lace and carried a bouquet of hydrangeas. As Nanda Candra's violin cover of Calum Scott's You Are The Reason filled the air, Seymour Morris, standing in for Sarah's father, did the honours.
Pastor Owen Thomas officiated the ceremony and would later declare the couple husband and wife.
The reception followed at the same venue with best man Norman Niles assuming the role of master of ceremonies. Heartfelt speeches, wedding games, the cutting of the cake and a sumptuous supper brought the formalities to a close allowing the newly-weds to depart for their Trelawny honeymoon.
