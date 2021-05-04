Vows: Standing In Love

Vows: Standing In LoveTuesday, May 04, 2021
|
Who knew that an initial encounter between Nandi Hilton and Rodrique Townsend at the Hope Botanical Gardens during their final year at high school would lead to an exchange of wedding vows some 12 years later, on Saturday, January 16, at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel?
With the ubiquitous reduction in guests in place brought on by COVID-19, the ceremony guided by Pastor Cornelius Brown and Reverend John Hardy saw Nandi and Rodrique pronounced husband and wife in an elegant M-Style setting that incorporated hues of coral, gold and navy blue.
Nandi made a memorable entrance to Clean Bandit's Symphony featuring Zara Larsson. Her gown from Bliss Bridal Boutique, a Josie by Rebecca Ingram off-the-shoulder, fit-and-flare gown, featured a sweetheart neckline with white buttons cascading down the train. Her bridal bouquet comprised a bouquet of lilies and baby's breath. Her bridegroom, meanwhile, was smart in a navy blue and white suit from Enigma.
Celebrations followed the exchange of vows inside the Venetian Suite with MC Sean Barrow guiding the formalities that included toasts, and the cutting of the three-tiered red velvet cake, the handiwork of the bride and her mum Angella Robinson. A sumptuous dinner by the hotel's award-winning culinary team was served.
The couple opened the dance floor to I Found Love by BeBe and CeCe Winans prior to thanking guests for sharing in their special day.
The evening wrapped with a celebratory dance with friends.
A honeymoon is planned for a later date.
