Vows: Standing In Love

National Water Commission Plant Engineer Gary Dockery and R A Williams Distributors Ltd marketing manager and MegaMart Shopping Show co-host Kimberley Johnson were introduced to each other in June 2009 by Kimberley's aunt, Ashley Miller-Crosdale, a friend of Gary's older brother Shane. Gary would accompany her to her high school ball that same year. There'd be no raised eyebrows when they later embarked on a relationship. The two shared many similarities, but a year after dating decided to press pause on their relationship. The restart button would be activated a year later as they both embarked on their tertiary journey at the University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech). Their bond was forever sealed.

“September 13, 2020, was the day he proposed,” Kimberley informed Tuesday Style Vows (TSV). “It was during a photo shoot for my 28th birthday. The photographer on location was our mutual friend, Trishana McDonald. As she readied me for the lens I turned to see Gary down on one knee with the most beautiful engagement ring in his hand. He was so nervous that words failed him but his actions spoke volumes.”

Saturday, August 28, 2021, was the date selected for the wedding and the couple immediately started planning, guided by wedding planner Léa-Nadége Barrett of Dolce Décor Weddings.

Their happily-ever-after rustic-chic garden-themed wedding took place at Konoko Falls, Ocho Rios. Patiently awaiting his bride stood Gary, smart in an indigo tuxedo with black lapels from Creative Bespoke Designs.

To the strains of Snoh Aalegra's Find Someone Like You, Kimberley, in an ivory fit-and-flare Allure bridal gown with button detail in the back and a jewelled accent sash around the waist from Helen G Bridal, made her entrance on the arm of her aunt Ashley Miller-Crosdale. Her bouquet comprised white roses, vintage rose celosia, eucalyptus, didiscus and baby's breath. The ceremony was officiated by Reverend Astor Carlyle.

Guests enjoyed the tranquil sights and sounds of the cascading waterfall which formed the backdrop of the reception on the lower terrace at Konoko Falls. The rustic-chic décor, created by Jadie Soutar and her team from The Plush Touch, further enhanced the natural beauty of the venue with shades of green, white, ivory and wood elements along with eye-catching blooms from Dolce Décor Florals.

Formalities were handled by Christopher “Johnny” Daley, who kept guests in good spirits as they enjoyed the sumptious fare of Jerron Green of Jeronimo's Kitchen and thereafter applauded the heartfelt speeches to the newly minted Mr & Mrs Gary Dockery by maid of honour Britney Graham, and best man Dr Shane Dockery. The couple 'dropped legs' to a medley of John Legend's U Move, I Move featuring Jhene Aiko, Ludacris' Stand Up featuring Shawnna, and Joseph Stepper's Wife for their first dance as husband and wife. The reception was COVID- friendly ie “short and spicy”.

The newly-weds later honeymooned at the Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Montego Bay.