The Bachelorette Bash

Planning Your Happily Ever After' with wedding consultant Shikima Hinds.

It's 2021, so forget the high tea-style themed events. Bachelorette party ideas have evolved from one-night shindigs to personalised, multi-day affairs, often accompanied by custom gear, sweet surprises, and plenty of activities. Say hello to long weekends that include mimosa-filled boozy brunches, poolside parties, and lazy laughter-infused beach days. Think: wine tastings, a delicious dining experience at a trendy restaurant and activities like hitting the happening spots… and remember, these days, everything is Instagram worthy.

The great return of weddings naturally involves a welcome rebound for another pre-wedding event: the bachelorette celebrations.

With so many evolving wedding trends, it's only natural bachelorette parties have taken on a life of their own with themes (or not) that the bride and her bridesmaids can personalise to their distinct liking.

It's all about keeping up with the times and that means saying goodbye to those overused and outdated bachelorette party themes.

Lucky for you, we've done our research and are here to give you the top tips to pull off an amazing bachelorette bash.

1. The vast majority of bachelorette parties are now overnight events with 90% of all groups opting to rent private villas or hotel suites for a getaway lasting up to three days.

2. The budget is bigger. Ladies are spending more on the details of the celebration, especially with personalisation.

3. Instead of stocking up on plastic cups, go sustainable and cute. Stainless steel tumblers with straws included are the way to go for the girls to reuse all weekend long. Personalise them for added detail.

4. Flights are taking off, and no one wants to stay home. Much of this has to do with the pent-up demand for travel brought on by COVID-19 restrictions.

5. Bachelorette gifts are officially a thing. Brides are giving their bridesmaids gifts to enjoy during the celebration and beyond. Custom swag bags and goodies have become a standard.

6. The “Surprise Moment” for the bride is an elaborate group gift, customised cake, or her favourite treats. These are sure to be a welcome relief from the stress of wedding planning.

7. Remember when sashes were once the most coveted bachelorette attire? Now, bachelorette parties are especially leaning towards custom “attire” like swimsuits and T-shirts and colour-themed dress codes.