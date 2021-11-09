You've asked and we've answered! Welcome to your weekly column 'Planning Your Happily Ever After' with wedding consultant Shikima Hinds.

The pre-ceremony gift exchange for the bride and groom is more of a tradition than a trend. Many people have no idea that the bride and groom exchanging wedding gifts is an actual tradition. Let's call it an “optional tradition”, as many are nowadays. This is not a tradition that every couple adheres to however. Just because it exists, doesn't mean you need to follow it.

What is the wedding day gift exchange?

This is a sentimental exchange of gifts between the bride and groom. The tradition gives partners an extra chance to honour and bond with one another with something that is a celebration and symbol of love and commitment.

When should the exchange be done?

The gift exchange usually takes place sometime before the ceremony on the wedding day; and is typically delivered by a member of the bridal party (usually the best man or maid of honour) while your spouse is getting ready. I usually recommend towards the later part of the getting ready process so it can be beautifully photographed, and the bride and groom can feel photo-ready.

Another option is to combine the moment with the first look photo session when the bride and groom are both fully dressed for the wedding. Some couples exchange gifts the night before the wedding, while so many couples now choose to make their own traditions, some decide to skip the gift exchange altogether and simply celebrate the marriage without a physical gift.

Choosing your gifts

The type of gift you give is totally up to your own imagination. The purpose of the bride and groom gift exchange is to give each other something special and meaningful, not about spending a lot of money.

Some couples like to exchange useful gifts for their wedding day, such as a necklace for the bride and cufflinks for the groom, to be worn during the ceremony. Others choose to give a small but meaningful token of their love, while a few may even make the gift exchange a big moment involving expensive gifts. It's all about celebrating your commitment to each other in a way that holds some deep meaning.

Some gift exchange ideas

1. A watch or fine jewellery pieces that are built to last, in honour of your lasting love, and are ideal for being worn on the wedding day.

2. Cufflinks or a piece of matching couples' garment.

3. Personalised honeymoon essentials — such as luggage and passport covers.

4. A framed photo or a cherished book of images that capture the essence of your relationship.

5. An alternative to a “gift” could be as simple as writing personalised vows, even if they are not shared in public. Words of commitment are a gift all on their own.

6. Love letters can be given alongside gifts or serve as gifts.

The couple's gift exchange is simply one more opportunity to celebrate the big day and is meant to be fun, festive and heartwarming. It's a way to get each other even more excited about this new chapter in your lives.