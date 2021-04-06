The Do's and Don'ts of Wedding Vendors' Style

You've asked and we've answered! Welcome to your weekly column 'Planning Your Happily Ever After' with wedding consultant Shikima Hinds. Her focus this week: Dress code matters

Dressing for success as a wedding or event professional can be challenging. When working at an event or wedding, you never know what type of circumstances may come up. Work days can be very long and active which may keep you moving rather quickly.

Weddings are not casual affairs, so in my opinion, anything you would not wear to a business meeting should not be worn to a wedding. Over the years, I've had the opportunity to see all kinds of outfits industry professionals choose to wear to work at a wedding.

Industry professionals should dress prepared for the unexpected! For example — you may need to blend in with the crowd, you'll likely have a moment during the day when you will need to bend, stretch, run or kneel; at some point, you will carry and move items. Make sure your go-to outfits are made for comfort and convenience.

The ideal outfit for a wedding professional is a pantsuit; a flowing skirt works great too. Men may wear dress pants with a dress shirt.

Here are some tips to consider when selecting outfits to style yourself while you work.

Do wear darker colours

I know that not all event planners wear black while working at a wedding. It's nice to prepare outfits that are darker in colour and tend to come across as more professional. Can you imagine having to deal with daunting tasks in front of guests wearing an outfit that's not appropriate for a wedding? It's a great feeling to know you blend into the background for these!

Another thing about darker colours is when everyone on the team is wearing darker colours it helps to create a uniform look and an easy go-to for anyone on the events team to wear.

Wear comfortable shoes

When it comes to shoes for such a profession, flat or almost-flat shoes are a must. This goes for both men and women — wear flats that are not only comfortable, but also nice looking with closed-toe options and a rubber sole for traction.

Trust me, you'll rarely get a chance to sit. You will be walking on a variety of surfaces ranging from gravel driveways to slick dance floors, from the sand to the lawns. I have a couple pairs of shoes that are dedicated just to working weddings, including a pair ideal for wet surfaces during the rainy season.

Bags & pockets

As a wedding professional, the most important work tools sometimes need to be kept on your person at all times. Bags and pockets play a big role in the storage of essential items, especially during the set-up time.

The best bag most event planners travel with is a backpack. An easy backpack you can use onsite will feel much better on your body. If you prefer not to have to carry a backpack during the wedding itself, take along a small lightweight crossbody bag; it is perfect for items you need with you at all times!

Wedding and event planners love pockets! They come in handy for providing essential storage for small items such as keys, cellphones, safety pins — the list could go on and on!

In conclusion, go through which pieces of your clothing will work or not for your day-to-day events. Ensure the outfit is something you feel comfortable wearing all day.