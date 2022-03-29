The Modern Take On Wedding Cakes

“Your wedding cake is one of the most important elements at your wedding reception” or “No celebration is complete without a fabulous wedding cake!” These are sentiments expressed to many couples about to tie the knot. Meticulously designed and handcrafted, wedding cakes have been and always will be a wedding staple — many of which are almost too pretty to eat.

Weddings have become personalised with couples doing what they want to do in order to showcase their personalities and relationship. It's no different when it comes to the wedding cake.

It's a tradition

For couples who are looking to include traditions in their wedding, this is a great way to do so. A wedding cake is certainly not for

every couple, and there is absolutely nothing wrong with forgoing the traditional multi-tiered cake.

One piece of advice I offer to couples is to consider what they want on their wedding day and what their priorities are — do you want a cake? Or do you prefer to skip it if you aren't crazy about cake? Perhaps you'd rather put the money towards something you and your guests would enjoy. If spending on a wedding cake isn't high on your list of priorities, then you can definitely go without.

A focal point

Your wedding cake can be a focal point of your wedding, especially if you opt for a personalised cake, which is the way to go for the couple who is particular about taste and design. Remember, your wedding cake doesn't even need to look like a wedding cake! Regardless of the type of cake, it's important that your wedding cake stands out and fits in with the décor of your wedding. Guests are always pleased with a fun cake display while being equally happy to satisfy their sweet tooth.

Wedding cakes today are not what they used to be. Your wedding cake can be anything you want it to be. Gone are the days of fruitcake; your wedding cake can have as many different flavours as you wish. My most recent wedding had a four-tiered cake, each with a different flavour.

Now if cake just isn't your thing, many other delectable treats can replace the traditional wedding cake. Consider, and be inspired by, these options:

Donuts

Donut walls have gained popularity at weddings over the last couple of years. Try a different spin on this trend by displaying them in a pyramid shape with a mini cake-topper.

Tiramisu

This is a popular alternative because this dessert looks similar to a standard wedding cake. Mascarpone custard layered with whipped cream, alcohol, and coffee-soaked ladyfingers will surely add a classic and refined look to your wedding.

Crêpes

Have all the sophistication that a wedding dessert should have. If you opt for crêpes, do stack them, and consider a display that is equally as delicate.

Macarons

These are a wedding favourite because there are lots of ways to make the French treat unique to your celebration. A macaron tower can be displayed in varying heights, colours and flavours and is easily adapted to suit your theme.

Don't cut the thought of a sweet treat. For those who don't particularly care about having a stackable dessert, the options are even more plentiful. Perhaps cookies and ice cream, mini cheesecakes with fruit topping, a display of chocolates or even an interactive dessert station as a late-night snack.

So, as with anything for your wedding, get creative with your wedding cake ideas. At the end of the day, as long as you have something sweet, fun and creative, your guests will be happy.