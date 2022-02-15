Vows: The Ultimate Ride or Die

It would be fair to deduce that Georgia Roberts and Donovan Alliman's destiny was written in the stars. Their first encounter was as high school students: Georgia attended the Convent of Mercy “Alpha” Academy and Donovan, Kingston College. Plus, they both spent Saturdays at Maths Unlimited.

Upon graduation Georgia attended The University of The West Indies, Mona whilst Donovan enrolled at the University of Technology (UTech). Although at different tertiary institutions they were given the moniker Bonnie and Clyde as they were seen as the ultimate “ride or die” couple.

Inseparable, yes! But it would take 13 years and quite a few ups and downs before literally climbing the mountain top (their wedding took place at Admiral's Mountain, Cooper's Hill) to exchange wedding vows.

“Our relationship hasn't been without its fair share of challenges,” Georgia informed Tuesday Style Vows (TSV). “And we've had to weather defining seasons such as a long-distance relationship when Donovan migrated to Canada and I moved to the United States for three years. We still found our way back to each other in 2019 and are now walking into our next journey together.”

The proposal took place on August 31, 2019, at Blue Window restaurant, the Jamaica Pegasus.

The initial wedding date of March 2021 was changed to November 8, 2021, as a result of Canada banning flights to the Caribbean due to an upsurge in COVID-19 cases.

But love is patient, and with all finally in place, thanks to Heavenly Events & Decor, Georgia was able to focus on her big day and the love of her life waiting patiently at the altar.

The sound of Savage Garden's I Knew I Loved You was her cue to commence her walk. A deep breath taken, and a smile in place, and out she stepped, gorgeous in her Maggie Sottero ivory fit-and-flare lace gown from Bliss Bridal Boutique, a perfect complement to Donovan's ivory and black tuxedo.

Marriage officer Silvera Castro guided the couple through their vows.

The garden-themed reception took place at Panorama Estate, where Jermaine Johnson from 876MC handled the formalities. Intense's Yahoo Boyz and Davido's Risky featuring Popcaan signalled the arrival of the bridal party, whilst Coi Leray's Twinnem and Maestro Don's Senorita featuring D'yani heralded that of the newly-weds. Dinner catered by Silver Bowl Restaurant left guests satiated and ready for the heartfelt toasts that followed.

Other formalities included the cutting of the Essence of Hazel Italian cream with pecan and coconut wedding cake, the bride and groom's first dance as husband and wife to John Legend's You & I, and the garter and bridal bouquet throw.

Guests, encouraged by the pulsating sound of Locksley Sound Company, were soon on the dance floor. Later, the groom thanked all for coming and commended all who contributed to the day's success.

The newly-weds took their leave for Hotel Riu Reggae, Montego Bay, where they enjoyed a mini honeymoon.