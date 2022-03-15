Vows: This Will Be An Everlasting Love

Our relationship is fairly easy. Like any other couple we had a few challenges but nothing that honesty and the willingness to have difficult conversations couldn't fix. — Kamara Henry

One can never determine where, when and how Cupid's arrow will strike. Indeed, it's pretty incredible to imagine that on January 25, 2019, Kamara Henry and Ryan Malcolm would find love over boxes of fruit punch at Sampars Cash and Carry in Cross Roads, and two years later would be exchanging wedding vows at Hope Botanical Gardens.

“Ryan and I were both purchasing boxes of fruit punch juice when he said to me, 'You should drink water'. Since he, too, was making the same purchase Kamara found his statement disingenuous. Her matter-of-fact response “So should you!” elicited a smile. And just like that Cupid's quivering arrow hit a bull's eye. Further conversation ensued and telephone numbers were exchanged.

“We've been in constant communication ever since,” related Kamara to Tuesday Style Vows (TSV) .

Eschew all notions of the two drinking, smiling and smooching in between copious sips of fruit punch. There were a few bumps along the way. One such being that of a blended family, experienced by many when children from previous relationships are in the mix. “This is where honesty and the willingness to have those difficult conversations would come to the fore,” Kamara revealed. Thankfully, the weathering of that storm cemented the couple's love for each other and confirmed to both that they would not want to live without each other.

Ryan wasted no time in taking the relationship to the next level. Kamara's June 13 birthday was when, supported by his closest friends, Kamara's sister Tasheka Henry and his children, he openly declared his love and popped the question.

In between tears, laughter, kisses and applause Kamara accepted.

Here comes the bride...

In a garden theme setting dotted with hues of red, white, and gold created by Shevanise Lee of Shevanise Lee Events, Kamara and Ryan declared their enduring love and commitment to each other.

For her walk up the aisle, signalled by Ruelle's I Get To Love You , Kamara opted for an Alistaire spaghetti-strap fit-and-flare Maggie Sottero gown from Bliss Bridal Boutique. She carried a tight posy of red and white roses and lilies of the valley. She was escorted to her bridegroom by her brother Sebert Henry.

Pastor Dr Kevin A White, who officiated the ceremony which included a sand ceremony with the groom's children, would later have the honour of declaring the couple husband and wife. Rings exchanged, Kamara and Ryan made their exit to Natalie Cole's This Will Be (An Everlasting Love).

The reception continued at the same venue, where master of ceremonies Tanecia Johnson, coordinated the formalities perfectly. The bridal party made their entrance to Master KG's Jerusalema featuring Nomcebo, followed by the arrival of the newly-weds to Patoranking's My Woman , My Everything featuring Wande Coal. The two segued immediately into their first dance as husband and wife to Brian Nhira's Til Death Do Us Part.

The bride's mother, Eva Aitken-Smith, and groom's aunt Loreen Malcolm would then unveil the three-tiered wedding cake which was made by Ebony Gordon-Williams.

Dinner catered by Verde Catering Services preceded heartfelt toasts that included ones from close friends the Bogles, who advised the couple about how to deal with conflicts and to have a loving marriage with Christ at the centre and the groom's daughter Ryleigh Malcolm whose account of her journey with her stepmother left nary a dry eye in the gathering.

TSV wishes the newly-weds all the very best.