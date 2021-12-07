Vows: Together Forever

On Saturday, October 2, Reckford Mears New Testament Church of God Pastor Denoi Miller wed his minister of religion fiancée Jada-Anne Williams, at City View Hotel, in Smokey Vale, St Andrew. The ceremony was officiated by Bishop Owayne Frater. Tuesday Style Vows (TSV) takes a look beyond the altar at the moments leading up to the ceremony.

The couple met in 2017 while attending Bethel Bible College of the Caribbean-Jamaica, Mandeville. A romantic encounter was hardly top of mind for either. Moreso Jada-Anne. Plus, she shared matter-of-factly, “Denoi was not my type of guy!”

Or so she thought!

A few encounters later her tune would change to: “He is simply the kindest, most gentle and loving person that I have ever met... he even asked if he could be my best friend! Who does that?” Seems he does, and he would not be deterred. They conversed occasionally. A week before her birthday, however, he asked her out. They were already friends so she acquiesced. A date night followed at the OMG Restaurant & Coffee Bar. Whatever concerns she harboured were removed with each course. A year from their initial meeting found them in a steady relationship that was, in her words, “built on the firm foundation of Jesus Christ”.

The proposal was a lot smoother than the start of their relationship. Jada-Anne had planned a surprise lunch date for her mom, Donna Shirley-Williams, and nanny Clarabel Beckford at Usain Bolt's Tracks & Records. Jada-Anne thought her eldest sister, Donissa Williams, would be surprising their mom. The tables would soon turn.

“While awaiting the main course, I looked up and saw Denoi. I also became aware of a video being shown on the screens. Not only were Denoi and I the stars of the video but the song When I First Found Love was playing in the background,” she recalled. “My heart was aflutter; this was not what I had planned. I had no clue what was happening. As the video ended, the question was popped: Jada-Anne, will you marry me?

“I looked around and there he was, kneeling beside me with the same question engraved on his shirt.”

Although shaking to the core she was able to reply in the affirmative.

That same fuzzy feeling was felt as she commenced her walk to her bridegroom, escorted by her uncle David Shirley. This time it was the chords of Jason Nelson's Forever that played. She made a pretty picture in an off-the-shoulder, pearl and lace-detailed luxury mermaid gown with a one-metre long ruffle train and a three-metre long luxury pearl detailed veil. Her flawless look was courtesy of Luxbrides Ja.

The reception continued at City View Hotel and was described by the newly-weds as “breathtaking... Our guests were able to enjoy the ambiance at the venue overlooking the city plus our emcee, Rahjiv Quinlan, did a tremendous job”.

The entrance of the bridal party to Jonathan Nelson's I Believe was amusing but the couple's entrance to Tarrus Riley's Lighter featuring Shenseea was the bombshell as they danced their way to their throne chairs. This was followed by the blessing of the meal by Chantelle Dunchie which was catered by the hotel. Toasts followed and too, the unveiling and cutting of the three-tiered traditional wedding cake by Judith Taylor. The couple enjoyed their first dance as husband and wife to Best Part by Daniel Caesar & HER, which was followed by the tossing of the bouquet, caught by Shana-Kay Burke. The groom's reply and a closing prayer brought the evening to an end, affording the couple the opportunity to commence their happily-ever-after in Ochi at the Riu Hotel.