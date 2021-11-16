Vows: True Love is Worth The Wait

Let's face it! When love comes knocking, you either open the door fully or keep the security chain in place contemplating the possibilities. This was the decision that had to be made by CUMAX Wealth Management Limited Office Assistant Dionne Francis who met business/music engineer Irvin Walker for the first time in 2003 at an establishment in Cross Roads. “We actually ended up two strangers enjoying an intense conversation which ended as it began: two complete strangers passing the time. Incredible as it sounds we would meet once more, five years later in [you guessed it] Cross Roads where I was working at a restaurant,” Dionne told Tuesday Style Vows (TSV).

It was as if they were long-lost friends... they simply picked up where they seemingly left off. Eschew all notions of happily-ever-after. Dionne ended the relationship after six months. “I was in church and he wasn't!” was her matter-of-fact explanation.

Irvin remained top of mind, however. In fact, he appeared in a dream as her husband. “I prayed about it... A friend of mine who did not know of our relationship told me to keep the faith... because God would work things out.”

Both her faith and patience would be tested as a decade after that conversation, right after her birthday, she received a call from Irvin, inviting her out for a drink, which she accepted. This time love blossomed. The proposal came later, in Cross Roads where they first met. The red, black and gold themed ceremony took place at Arcadia Gardens, Spanish Town, where Dionne and Irvin, surrounded by family and friends, would embark on the most important journey of their lives.

To the strains of Kelly Clarkson's A Moment Like This, Dionne made her way up the aisle escorted by close friend Damion Darby. She made a pretty picture in a white Dream Weddings sweetheart neckline gown. Her bouquet of fresh red roses completed the look.

Reverend Peter Calvert was the officiant.

The reception, which continued at the same venue, proved a lively affair with the newly-weds egged on by their guests making their entrance to Joseph Stepper's Wife. They would once again demonstrate their dancing skills with their first dance as husband and wife to a mash-up of Perfect Combination by Stacy Lattisaw and Johnny Gill, Gold Spoon by Buju Banton, and Go Crazy by Chris Brown & Young Thug.

Guests thereafter enjoyed dinner and, guided by emcee Kleo Errar, witnessed the cutting of the two-tiered cake by Junior's Gourmet and enjoyed the toasts raised to the newly-weds.

The couple honeymooned at Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa.

Credits:

On the Cover:

Introducing Mr and Mrs Irvin Walker

Senior Associate Editor, Lifestyle & Social Content:

Novia McDonald-Whyte

Lifestyle Coordinator:

Donisha Williams

Photographer:

Nexx Level Entertainment Ja