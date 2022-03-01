Vows: Truly In Love

True love doesn't happen right away; it's an ever-growing process. It develops after you've gone through many ups and downs, when you've suffered together, cried together, laughed together. — Ricardo Montalban

The quote seems apropos as Alexidene Fraser relates to Tuesday Style Vows (TSV) that she met her would-be-husband Craig Whittick at the George Headley Primary School. “We were both in Grade Two and remained together all the way to Grade Six... after leaving [school] we simply lost touch.”

Not for long, however! They saw each other years later at an assembly of Jehovah's Witnesses of which they both were members.

“We were destined to be,” continues Alexidene. Indeed, they were, as that same year they both started summer jobs in the same vicinity. “We decided to have lunch together to catch up, [as] it had been ages,” she shared. It's fair to deduce that one lunch date was all it took! According to Alexidene, “It was as if we picked up where we left off after so many years, and everything came so naturally. We fell in love in a very short space of time and dated for about four years. The proposal came on June 12, 2021.”

“We went to Tea Tree Crêperie for a wonderful breakfast and then Strawberry Hill for lunch,” she tells TSV. “We were supposed to be celebrating the end of his exams. I suspected something but was soon disappointed when no proposal came. We were heading back home and I thought maybe it will happen on our next date. But I was really surprised when he took me back to his house and the letters 'MARRY ME?' were well lit and on his lawn. My eyes were filled with tears. He went down on one knee, and the rest is history!”

The exchange of vows took place on the lawns of Struan Castle Garden on December 21, 2021. Tai Flora Luxe handled the décor and used shades of royal blue, purple, and white with gold accessories to further enhance the magical mountain venue.

To the strains of Daily Walking With Jehovah, the bridesmaids, pretty in deep purple dresses, made their way up the aisle escorted by the groomsmen.

The strains of Loving Shepherds Tend God's Sheepsignalled the arrival of the bride. Alexidene was flawless in a Maggie Sottero beaded lace mermaid gown from Bliss Bridal Boutique and soon took her place alongside her bridegroom, suited in a black and white tux from Beautiful Brides & Mr Tux.

Under the ministerial guidance of Cecil Lyew, the newly-weds professed their love. The party recessed to the lyrics of Truly In Love.

“Our reception was filled with laughter, music and great enjoyment,” expressed the couple. The proceedings were handled by Bill Swaby, who after the arrival of the newly-weds and their bridal party announced the serving of dinner, followed by the cutting of the three-tiered wedding cake by Steffi Blake.

Other formalities included heartfelt toasts and well wishes from both sets of parents, close friends and family. There was too, a memorable medley of songs by Shawniel Pitt that included the popular wedding song At Last.

The newly-weds, thereafter, opened the dance floor to Teddy Swims' You're Still The One (Shania Twain cover). Guests later joined the couple on the dance floor where they enjoyed the musical styling of deejay Stokey Love.

The couple would later repair to the Royalton Negril, their honeymoon destination of choice.