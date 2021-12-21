We Call It Love!

“My husband is everything I prayed for.” — Crystal Dale Ramsey

“It's a year and six months since we wed,” shares Mandeville Regional Hospital registered nurse Crystal Dale with Tuesday Style Vows (TSV). Her smile widens as she takes us back to July 24, when her then entrepreneur bridegroom Joel Ramsey slipped the ring on her finger. The private ceremony took place at the Registrar General's Department. Reverend Wayne Palmer was the wedding officiant.

Their relationship commenced while both were enrolled as students at the Northern Caribbean University. It was platonic at first until the summer of 2017 when they both travelled to the USA on the student work and travel programme. “We were constantly together and truly enjoyed each other's company. It didn't take long for us to commit to a serious relationship,” she said.

Joel's proposal came on the anniversary of their third year of dating...

But back to their special day.

With official photos taken inside the Chinese Garden at the Hope Botanical Gardens, the newly-weds headed to their intimate reception at Waterfalls Restaurant.

Master of Ceremonies Kevan Walcolm kept the guests engaged with a suite of fun-filled games ahead of prayer by the bride's grandmother Cocheta Dale and dinner. The cutting of the Tisshona Edwards wedding cake, speeches and the newly-weds' first dance as husband and wife to Ed Sheeran's Perfect featuring Beyoncé, and Joseph Stepper's Wife, followed by the father and daughter dance to I Love Her First by Heartland.

With an eye on the clock Mr & Mrs Ramsey bade their adieus and headed to the Moon Palace, Ocho Rios, for their honeymoon.

Weddings, although a lot smaller in numbers and restricted as a result of curfews, are as meaningful as ever. TSV wishes Crystal and Joel lots more years of happiness.