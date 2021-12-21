We Call It Love!Tuesday, December 21, 2021
|
“My husband is everything I prayed for.” — Crystal Dale Ramsey
“It's a year and six months since we wed,” shares Mandeville Regional Hospital registered nurse Crystal Dale with Tuesday Style Vows (TSV). Her smile widens as she takes us back to July 24, when her then entrepreneur bridegroom Joel Ramsey slipped the ring on her finger. The private ceremony took place at the Registrar General's Department. Reverend Wayne Palmer was the wedding officiant.
Their relationship commenced while both were enrolled as students at the Northern Caribbean University. It was platonic at first until the summer of 2017 when they both travelled to the USA on the student work and travel programme. “We were constantly together and truly enjoyed each other's company. It didn't take long for us to commit to a serious relationship,” she said.
Joel's proposal came on the anniversary of their third year of dating...
But back to their special day.
With official photos taken inside the Chinese Garden at the Hope Botanical Gardens, the newly-weds headed to their intimate reception at Waterfalls Restaurant.
Master of Ceremonies Kevan Walcolm kept the guests engaged with a suite of fun-filled games ahead of prayer by the bride's grandmother Cocheta Dale and dinner. The cutting of the Tisshona Edwards wedding cake, speeches and the newly-weds' first dance as husband and wife to Ed Sheeran's Perfect featuring Beyoncé, and Joseph Stepper's Wife, followed by the father and daughter dance to I Love Her First by Heartland.
With an eye on the clock Mr & Mrs Ramsey bade their adieus and headed to the Moon Palace, Ocho Rios, for their honeymoon.
Weddings, although a lot smaller in numbers and restricted as a result of curfews, are as meaningful as ever. TSV wishes Crystal and Joel lots more years of happiness.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy