We Found Love

We Found LoveTuesday, March 08, 2022
|
Tuesday Style Vows (TSV) is delighted to announce the marriage of Danielle Thomas and Dwayne Jones.
The couple exchanged wedding vows on December 17, 2021, on the lawns of Eddie's Place on Lady Hamilton Drive (Chancery Hall), almost a year after the Christmas Day proposal.
The bride, who was escorted to her bridegroom by her grandmother Sarah Thompson, wore a gown from Bliss Bridal Boutique and carried a bouquet of white roses. Bishop Cornel Shaw was the marriage officiant.
The reception followed at the same venue, where the newly-weds and immediate family members enjoyed a sumptuous meal, witnessed the cutting of the two-tiered wedding cake by Nicola Edwards from Nikki's Décor Studio, and basked in the sentiments of extensive toasts.
Brian McKnight's Back At One and a selection of songs from DJ Shane allowed the newly-weds to show off their dancing skills. They were soon joined by guests eager to match the spectacular choreography of the Joneses.
It is fair to deduce that a good time was had by all.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy