We Found Love

Tuesday Style Vows (TSV) is delighted to announce the marriage of Danielle Thomas and Dwayne Jones.

The couple exchanged wedding vows on December 17, 2021, on the lawns of Eddie's Place on Lady Hamilton Drive (Chancery Hall), almost a year after the Christmas Day proposal.

The bride, who was escorted to her bridegroom by her grandmother Sarah Thompson, wore a gown from Bliss Bridal Boutique and carried a bouquet of white roses. Bishop Cornel Shaw was the marriage officiant.

The reception followed at the same venue, where the newly-weds and immediate family members enjoyed a sumptuous meal, witnessed the cutting of the two-tiered wedding cake by Nicola Edwards from Nikki's Décor Studio, and basked in the sentiments of extensive toasts.

Brian McKnight's Back At One and a selection of songs from DJ Shane allowed the newly-weds to show off their dancing skills. They were soon joined by guests eager to match the spectacular choreography of the Joneses.

It is fair to deduce that a good time was had by all.