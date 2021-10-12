Wedding Beauty — From the Experts

Your wedding day will likely be one of the most photographed days of your adult life. Naturally you want to look perfect, from glowing fresh-faced make-up to tresses that will stand the test of time (and the day).

When it comes to wedding day beauty, we can never get enough advice. Last week I discussed your wedding day timeline; today some of the island's wedding beauty experts give us their best hair and make-up tips and tricks for the big day.

I asked these ladies, “Based on your professional experience, what are the top tips for brides when it comes to bridal beauty for their wedding day?”